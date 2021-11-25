 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Ample Magnesium Is A Must For Healthy Vitamin D Levels
|
Expert Reviewed Ample Magnesium Is A Must For Healthy Vitamin D Levels

Ample Magnesium Is A Must For Healthy Vitamin D Levels

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Written by Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
pumpkin seeds in bowl

Image by bhofak2

November 25, 2021 — 12:02 PM

Of the many nutrients Americans tend to fall short on, magnesium is a big one. Despite the fact that the mineral is found in all sorts of foods (including bananas, dark chocolate, and nuts and seeds), research shows that 43% of us fail to meet our daily needs through diet.

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+

You've probably heard that magnesium is involved in hundreds of vital processes in the body, so it's not exactly shocking that missing out on it is less than ideal. And considering magnesium influences everything from energy and mood to muscle and immune function, that's really an understatement.*

Magnesium also interacts with a number of other important nutrients in the body, one of which is another top concern: vitamin D. In fact, if you want to maintain healthy vitamin D levels and function, you'd better get your magnesium intake squared away.*

Advertisement

Why vitamin D & magnesium are buddies in the body.

One of the many hats magnesium wears throughout the body is that it plays an important role in the movement and metabolism of vitamin D in the body.* It's doubly important, first for the transportation of serum vitamin D throughout the bloodstream and next, for the activation of vitamin D for use around the body.*

To get a bit more technical: "The mineral is required for binding 25(OH)D to vitamin D binding protein (VDP) for circulation around the blood and delivery to tissues throughout the body,"* mbg director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. wrote in a recent article. "Magnesium is also required for the conversion of 25(OH)D to the active 1,25(OH)2D hormone form."*

Through both of these mechanisms, magnesium ultimately impacts your vitamin D status and function, Ferira says.* Which is exactly why one review published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association urges that it is "essential to ensure that the recommended amount of magnesium is consumed to obtain the optimal benefits of vitamin D."* The researchers even suggest that, as a result of too-low magnesium, vitamin D remains stored (assuming you're regularly consuming it or getting sun exposure) and inactive for as many as 50% of Americans.

Other research backs up the importance of this relationship, highlighting a correlation between total magnesium intake (including food and supplements) and vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency (which affect a large proportion, 41 and 29% of the population, respectively).

In short, getting the most out of vitamin D requires ample magnesium. Fall short on magnesium and that vitamin D can only do so much good.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(196)
sleep support+

sleep support+

Featuring magnesium, jujube & pharmaGABA®

sleep support+

sleep support+

Featuring magnesium, jujube & pharmaGABA®

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(196)
sleep support+

So, while you might think you're doing enough by taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement, the science shows that optimizing your magnesium status is also a must-do if you want to get those vitamin D levels into a healthy place and activate this fat-soluble wonder for its many functions in the body like musculoskeletal health and immune function (to name a few).*

Advertisement

How to get your magnesium and vitamin D right.

Ideally, you'd hit and maintain a serum vitamin D—or 25(OH)D—level of at least 50 ng/ml to reap the full benefit of vitamin D's widespread effects.* For most people, this requires 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 per day, which means taking a quality supplement, like mbg's vitamin D3 potency+.

To ensure your body can fully put that vitamin D to use, though, you'll also need to make sure you get your fair share of magnesium.* Adult women need 310 to 320 milligrams per day, while men need 410 to 420. Some of the best sources include pumpkin seeds (156 milligrams per ounce), chia seeds (111 milligrams per ounce), almonds (80 milligrams per ounce), and spinach (78 milligrams per cup, boiled).

If you're worried about your intake (and status!) of either of these nutrients, check in with a healthcare provider who can test your levels, evaluate your current diet and supplement routine, and help you create a plan that ensures you get ample vitamin D—and the magnesium it needs to get to work.*

vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(23)
vitamin D3 potency+
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lauren Del Turco, CPT is a freelance health and wellness writer, editor, and content strategist who covers everything from nutrition to mental health to spirituality. Del Turco is also...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*
Integrative Health

Lots Of Multivitamins Skimp On These Important Vitamins & What To Look For

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lots Of Multivitamins Skimp On These Important Vitamins & What To Look For
Integrative Health

Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says

Eliza Sullivan
Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says
Beauty

How To Care For Kinky & Coily Hair — Every Single Tip From The Pros

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To Care For Kinky & Coily Hair — Every Single Tip From The Pros
Love

5 Psychologist-Approved Habits To Keep Holiday Drama Out Of Your Relationship

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Habits To Keep Holiday Drama Out Of Your Relationship
Recipes

Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers

Eliza Sullivan
Amplify Your Holiday Cheeseboard Wow-Factor With These Healthy Homemade Crackers
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes

Sarah Regan
The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes
Beauty

Did You Hear? This Thanksgiving-Approved Food Is A+ For Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Did You Hear? This Thanksgiving-Approved Food Is A+ For Hair Growth
Recipes

An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient

Abby Moore
An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient
Personal Growth

11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side

Sarah Regan
11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side
Functional Food

A Functional Medicine Expert's Go-To Diet To Minimize Inflammation

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
A Functional Medicine Expert's Go-To Diet To Minimize Inflammation
Beauty

Never Deal With Smudged Mascara Again With This Makeup Artist's Hack

Jamie Schneider
Never Deal With Smudged Mascara Again With This Makeup Artist's Hack
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ample-magnesium-is-must-for-healthy-vitamin-d-levels
vitamin D3 potency+

Your daily D essential: bones, muscles, immunity, whole-body*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!