Getting Enough Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Inflammatory Response, New Study Reveals

Vitamin D truly is the “jack of all trades” of essential vitamins: From bolstering bone and muscle health to supporting a healthy gut microbiome and clear skin, saying this vital nutrient supports pretty much all aspects of whole-body health is far from an overstatement.*

And while vitamin D is famous for quite a few health benefits, some are lesser-known—such as its ability to help support a healthy inflammatory response.*

Indeed, while scientific evidence suggests that hormonal vitamin D may play a role in modulating a healthy inflammatory response—i.e., due to an observed inverse association between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] concentrations and C-reactive protein (CRP), the most widely used inflammatory biomarker in clinical practice—the exact relationship between vitamin D levels and inflammatory response is not yet fully understood.*

And while we still have a ways to go before we have a comprehensive grasp of vitamin D’s influence on inflammatory status, a new study published by the International Journal of Epidemiology reveals that the association between serum levels of 25(OH)D and CRP is likely driven by an effect of vitamin D status on CRP levels—not the other way around.