This Multivitamin Gets An "A++ In All Regards" According To Endocrinologist Brittany Henderson
Expert Opinion

This Multivitamin Gets An "A++ In All Regards" According To Endocrinologist Brittany Henderson

Merrell Readman
Brittany Henderson, M.D.

Image by Brittany Henderson

September 8, 2022

The question of whether or not you should be taking a multivitamin has long-haunted the health space, so we’ll make it simple for you: yes, even a well-balanced diet would benefit from a high-quality multi. Why? Because the science clearly demonstrates widespread nutrient gaps and evidence-based benefits of a multivitamin routine.

Now that we've got that out of the way, it’s time to decide which multivitamin actually deserves a space in your carefully curated lineup of supplements. If you were to ask board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., ECNU for a recommendation, she'd tell you: mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+.

The multivitamin Brittany Henderson swears by.

“Good multivitamins are hard to come by,” says Henderson. “It’s difficult to fit biologically meaningful amounts of active vitamins and minerals in a reasonable number of capsules while using vegan, non-GMO, allergen-free sources.”

A good multi is one that provides your body with what it really needs (in an amount that can truly make a difference from the inside out.) This is where mbg's supplement stands out.

“mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ gets an A++ in all regards. The extra credit? The addition of antioxidant botanical compounds like resveratrol and glutathione,” raves Henderson. “I haven’t seen a better ingredient line up in a multivitamin–ever.”

Boasting 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ not only supports whole-body health by providing a comprehensive range of essential nutrients (including all eight B vitamins), but also optimizes the gentleness, bioavailability, and bioactivity of those ingredients, too.*

All 33 ingredients fit in just two daily capsules, and this thoughtful formula for adults is designed for any gender. Because really, good health should be accessible, and an inclusive multivitamin can help.

And as Henderson astutely pointed out, it's actually rare to find multivitamins that are wholly vegan, free of GMOs and major food allergens, and include meaningful amounts (i.e., no sprinkling, please) of nutrients. Thankfully, mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ checks all of these boxes (and then some).

With clinically meaningful doses of bioavailable vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and unique bioactives, this multivitamin delivers essential longevity supporting nutrients, so in combination with balanced nutrition and exercise routine, you can strive for a long and healthy life.*

The takeaway.

Although it’s hard work finding a smartly designed multivitamin that doesn't cut corners, mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ is proud to be the exception to the rule. Formulated to help you achieve nutritional sufficiency for the essential vitamins and minerals you need to thrive day in and day out, this is the multi that customers are swearing by.*

If you’re going to make the effort to integrate a new supplement into your life, it only stands to reason that you’ll want it to actually make a difference in your nutrition and well-being, and as Henderson notes, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better ingredient lineup.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
