A good multi is one that provides your body with what it really needs (in an amount that can truly make a difference from the inside out.) This is where mbg's supplement stands out.

“mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ gets an A++ in all regards. The extra credit? The addition of antioxidant botanical compounds like resveratrol and glutathione,” raves Henderson. “I haven’t seen a better ingredient line up in a multivitamin–ever.”

Boasting 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ not only supports whole-body health by providing a comprehensive range of essential nutrients (including all eight B vitamins), but also optimizes the gentleness, bioavailability, and bioactivity of those ingredients, too.*

All 33 ingredients fit in just two daily capsules, and this thoughtful formula for adults is designed for any gender. Because really, good health should be accessible, and an inclusive multivitamin can help.

And as Henderson astutely pointed out, it's actually rare to find multivitamins that are wholly vegan, free of GMOs and major food allergens, and include meaningful amounts (i.e., no sprinkling, please) of nutrients. Thankfully, mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ checks all of these boxes (and then some).

With clinically meaningful doses of bioavailable vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and unique bioactives, this multivitamin delivers essential longevity supporting nutrients, so in combination with balanced nutrition and exercise routine, you can strive for a long and healthy life.*