Plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity. And since vegans seek cruelty-free products in all areas of their life, this plant-centric approach has inspired supplement companies to include fruits, veggies, herbs, algae, vegan probiotics, and more in their green powders, plant protein blends, and yes—their innovative vegan multivitamins.

We absolutely love that many multivitamins companies are shifting to vegan formulas, but many fail to include critical micronutrients that plant-based individuals often struggle to consume enough of from diet alone.

“Modern multivitamins feature a comprehensive formula (read: complete lineup of fat- and water-soluble vitamins, macrominerals, and microminerals) while simultaneously delivering powerful botanical phytonutrients like carotenoids (e.g., beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene) and antioxidant powerhouses (e.g., resveratrol, glutathione),”* mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN., previously wrote.

Lucky for you, Ferira has helped us determine the best vegan multivitamins on the market that not only feature solely plant-based ingredients, but also deliver efficacious doses of the essential nutrients we need to help support our bones, brain, heart, eyes, immunity, longevity, and whole-body health each and every day.*