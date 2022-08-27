These Innovative Vegan Multis Deliver Vitamins, Minerals, Omega-3s & More
Plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity. And since vegans seek cruelty-free products in all areas of their life, this plant-centric approach has inspired supplement companies to include fruits, veggies, herbs, algae, vegan probiotics, and more in their green powders, plant protein blends, and yes—their innovative vegan multivitamins.
We absolutely love that many multivitamins companies are shifting to vegan formulas, but many fail to include critical micronutrients that plant-based individuals often struggle to consume enough of from diet alone.
“Modern multivitamins feature a comprehensive formula (read: complete lineup of fat- and water-soluble vitamins, macrominerals, and microminerals) while simultaneously delivering powerful botanical phytonutrients like carotenoids (e.g., beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene) and antioxidant powerhouses (e.g., resveratrol, glutathione),”* mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN., previously wrote.
Lucky for you, Ferira has helped us determine the best vegan multivitamins on the market that not only feature solely plant-based ingredients, but also deliver efficacious doses of the essential nutrients we need to help support our bones, brain, heart, eyes, immunity, longevity, and whole-body health each and every day.*
Are vegan multivitamins effective?
Many essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, iodine, and choline are primarily found in animal-derived foods. High-quality vegan multivitamins with efficacious doses of these vitamins, minerals, and bioactives can help bridge nutrient gaps in the typical plant-based diet to ensure vegans are getting everything they need.
Even if you don’t follow a strict vegan diet, multivitamins that include phytonutrients are cutting-edge and, according to Ferira, distinguish high-quality multivitamin formulas from the rest.
“If your multi doesn't include phytonutrients, I think it's a missed opportunity,” Ferira shared on the mindbodygreen podcast. “We don’t eat enough plants in our country.”
With powerful abilities like increasing antioxidant activity and enhancing cellular resilience longevity, we believe plant bioactives shouldn’t be ignored, or excluded from multi formulas.*
Vegan multivitamins are not only effective, but a smart way to supplement a well-balanced diet—whether it’s plant-based, omnivore, or somewhere in between.
Nutrients that plant-based diets may lack.
If you follow a vegan diet (or are considering it), it’s important to know the nutrients you may be lacking from eating only plant-based foods.
You may be short on some of these nutrients because they’re primarily found in animal-derived foods (e.g., vitamin B12, choline, and omega-3 fatty acids), while some (like vitamin D) are difficult to get adequate amounts of from food sources, no matter what your diet looks like.
Here are some vital nutrients you may not be getting enough of if you’re plant-based:
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin D
- Calcium
- Iodine
- Iron
- Selenium
- Zinc
- Choline
- Omega-3 fatty acids (especially marine-derived EPA and DHA)
How we picked these supplements:
While vegetarian multis are common, a wholly vegan multivitamin is rare. Whether you’re plant-centric or an omnivore, we can all benefit from a clean formula that feature vegan vitamins and minerals.
From sustainably-sourced ingredients to sustainable containers that are recyclable, you will find many products that consider the environment and its future in their brand philosophy, formula, and packaging.
In addition to prioritizing quality testing for purity and potency, we are preferential to multivitamin supplements that feature clinically meaningful, bioavailable, and gentle sources of most or all nutrients.
While a comprehensive lineup of essential micronutrients is a baseline requirement for our selections, we also lean into innovative options that elevate botanicals and phytonutrients.
mbg’s picks for best vegan multivitamins:
Best overall for women & men: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
Pros:
- Complete, high-potency formula
- Methylated B vitamins
- Bonus longevity botanicals
Cons:
- Higher price point (due to comprehensive formula)
Our innovative multivitamin is not only vegan, but truly complete with 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals (boron and silica), and six bonus longevity botanicals (glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin) for additional antioxidant support. This comprehensive, high-potency formula harnesses cutting-edge, plant-powered science to feature 2,000 IU of algae-derived vitamin D3 (instead of lanolin from sheep’s wool), a bioavailable B complex (with all eight B vitamins included at 200% DV or more), and other exciting plant-based nutrients—all in only two daily vegan capsules sourced via microbial fermentation technology!*
Best prenatal multi: Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird® Prenatal
Pros:
- Methylated B vitamins
- Unique herbal blend
- Includes probiotics & digestive enzymes
Cons:
- Doesn’t include DHA
- Plastic bottle
- Long list of “other” ingredients
A comprehensive prenatal vitamin is critical for supporting mama and baby throughout a healthy pregnancy, but many vegan prenatals “fairy dust” or “sprinkle” important micronutrients. This formula, however, features 13 essential vitamins, ten essential minerals, and essential bioactive choline, plus vegan probiotics, digestive enzymes, and organic botanicals (ginger root and chamomile flower) for truly supportive prenatal supplementation—all in just one daily caplet.*
The one downside? This multi is missing DHA, a critical omega-3 fatty acid vital for aiding baby’s growth and cognitive development. We recommend pairing this (almost complete) prenatal vitamin with this vegan algal DHA supplement to ensure you’re getting all the crucial nutrients you need for you and your little one.*
Best with iron: Garden of Life® mykind Organics Women's Multi
Pros:
- High-potency formula
- Made from certified organic fruits, vegetables & herbs
Cons:
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Derived from over 30 organic whole foods, this plant-centric women’s multi features an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and botanicals to deliver the support you need for healthy energy levels, beauty benefits, immune support, and more. With exciting features like 500% the daily value of B12 (in its highly bioavailable, methylated form, we might add), nine milligrams of iron, and beneficial botanicals (e.g., amla berry, holy basil, moringa leaf, and sea kelp), this multi covers all its bases.*
Best with digestive enzymes: Pure Synergy® Multi-Vita-Min™
Pros:
- High-potency formula
- Fermented vitamins & minerals
Cons:
- Contains nuts (food allergen)
- Contains soy (food allergen)
In just two tablets per day, this plant-based multi features 13 essential vitamins and seven essential minerals from organic fruits and vegetables for whole-body health, plus a high-potency B complex (200% DV) and integrated digestive support from probiotics and digestive enzymes. Though tablets feature notoriously long “other” ingredient lists, this one is relative short (and entirely derived from plants!).*
Best with omega-3s: Complement™ Essential
Pros:
- No-fuss, minimalist formula
Cons:
- 3 softgels per serving
- Fewer vitamins & minerals
- Long list of “other” ingredients
This vegan multi has only the essential nutrients that are really difficult to get from food sources, nothing more. This is a great option for plant-based folks that are looking for a high-quality source of omega fatty acids (it includes 150 milligrams of EPA and 300 milligrams of DHA omega-3s, plus other omega fatty acids) or a high-potency dose of vitamin B12. Bonus: This multi is delivered in a biodegradable pouch made from plant fibers (with a refillable glass bottle on your first order) so you can support your health and the planet!*
Best with amino acids: Healthycell Vegan Essentials
Pros:
- No artificial flavors
- Made in the USA
Cons:
- Long list of “other” ingredients
- Excess packaging (not eco-friendly)
This impressive vegan multi delivers 13 essential vitamins and eight essential minerals, plus critical amino acids, fiber, omega fatty acids, and choline—all in one convenient gel pack. This high-potency formula has built-in absorption technology that promotes a healthy brain, aids strong muscles and bones, enhances immune function, supports healthy energy levels, and more. Shoot it straight, mix it into your favorite beverage, or blend it into your morning smoothie for plant-based nutritional support you need daily.*
Best for athletes: Thorne VeganPro Complex®
Pros:
- Methylated B vitamins
- Complete amino acid profile
Cons:
- Added sugars
- Plastic bottle
- Only 15 servings per bottle
Say goodbye to whey and hello to plant-based protein! This impressive vegan protein powder features 20 grams of protein from chia and fermented rice and peas, a complete lineup of essential vitamins and minerals, and four grams of fiber, plus additional nutritional support from boron, algae-derived DHA, and an adaptogenic mushroom blend (i.e., maitake, reishi, and shiitake). This protein powder comes in chocolate and vanilla for versatile flavor possibilities—mix with water or add to your favorite shake or smoothie recipe for a tasty way to support your musculoskeletal and whole-body health.*
Best budget: Life Extension Plant-Based Multivitamin
Pros:
- Methylated B vitamins
Cons:
- 3 capsules per serving
- Plastic bottle
- Long list of “other” ingredients
This vegan multi may be our chosen budget option, but this high-potency formula certainly doesn’t skimp on nutrients. With 12 essential vitamins (including methylated B vitamins and 1,000 IU of algae-derived D3), seven essential minerals, and 1,400 milligrams of fruits, veggies, and seeds, this stacked formulation is the phytonutrient equivalent of three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruits! The only downside? Each daily serving is three capsules.*
Best liquid: MaryRuth Organics Liquid Morning Multivitamin
Pros:
- Amino acid complex
- Kid-friendly
- Sugar-free
Cons:
- Fewer minerals
Whether you’re looking for a multivitamin your kids will enjoy or drinking your daily micronutrients is more your speed, this liquid vegan multi was made for you! This high-potency formula includes 12 essential vitamins, choline, zinc, chromium, betaine, and an amino acid complex in each one-fluid-ounce serving. Add to your juice, blend in your smoothie, or take like a wellness shot for a healthy start to your day!*
Best overall for kids: Llama Naturals Picky Eater Multi
Pros:
- No artificial flavors or colors
- Easy dissolving tablets
- Sugar-free
Cons:
- Fewer minerals
- Plastic bottle
This vegan tablet packs all 13 essential vitamins and five essential minerals into its signature “melty tabs” designed especially for kids. Free from sugar (it’s sweetened with monk fruit!) and artificial flavors and colors, this cherry-flavored multi is a yummy option for your pickiest eaters!*
Best gummy for kids: Llama Naturals Plant-Based Multivitamin
Pros:
- No sugars added
Cons:
- Low-dose vitamins
- No minerals
- Plastic bottle
We have to start off by saying that all gummies are incomplete multivitamins. Reason: You can’t include most minerals (and the ones you can are severely “sprinkled”) or complete doses of vitamins. That said, we know children can be choosy—especially when it comes to vitamins. If your kiddos won’t accept multivitamins unless they’re presented in gummy form, we recommend this vegan option, which includes all 13 essential vitamins and comes in strawberry and cherry flavors!*
Vegan multivitamin FAQs:
Do vegans need to take a daily multivitamin?
Certain nutrients—such as vitamin B12, iron, iodine, calcium, selenium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids—can be difficult to to get enough of when following a plant-based diet. While vegans can choose to take individual ingredient supplements, a comprehensive vegan multi is a simple and effective way to address multiple nutrient gaps that may exist due to avoiding meat and animal products.
What time of the day should I take a vegan multivitamin?
You can take a multivitamin at any point in the day that works best for you and your needs, but we recommend you take it at or around the time of a meal or snack with some fat content to naturally support absorption of essential fat-soluble vitamins. Some individuals may find multivitamin formulas with B vitamins energizing and prefer taking their multivitamin supplement in the morning or midday instead of near bedtime.
Do I need a B complex if I take a vegan multivitamin?
Most of the multivitamins in this roundup include a built-in B complex (i.e., all eight essential B vitamins), but not every one includes 100% daily value for each. Some B vitamins (especially B12) are difficult to find in plant-based food sources, so it’s important that vegans are mindful of their B vitamin intake through both diet and supplementation. Talk to your health care provider to see if the vegan multivitamin you choose has a sufficient dosage of B vitamins for your unique health needs.
The takeaway.
Finding a complete, high-potency, vegan multivitamin is difficult—but it certainly isn't impossible! We encourage you to use this comprehensive product list to lead your search for the perfect vegan multi that will help you bridge plant-based nutrient gaps and promote whole-body well-being and longevity.*
