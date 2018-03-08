Prenatal Vitamins: Benefits, Side Effects & How To Choose One For You

Prenatal vitamins are often considered an essential step for a woman trying to conceive. Just a simple internet search of "prenatal vitamins" or "prenatal vitamin benefits" can produce some confusing and contradictory information about prenatal vitamins, which can be entirely overwhelming for a newly pregnant woman. As a naturopathic doctor, registered dietitian, and mother of two who has been there—I will share some information in this article to help guide you in choosing the right prenatal for you. As always, though, I recommend talking to your health care professional about customizing your prenatal for you.

Interestingly, prenatal vitamins date back to the early 1970s, when vitamin companies started adding folic acid to their multivitamins and then marketing them specifically to pregnant women. Research on the effects of folate deficiency and birth defects predates that with research published as early as the 1950s.

In a nutshell, a prenatal vitamin is a multivitamin tailored to the specific needs of pregnancy. Throughout pregnancy the body requires greater amounts of certain nutrients such as folate, calcium, DHA, and iron. A prenatal vitamin is customized to support a pregnancy by meeting these increased nutritional needs through supplementation.