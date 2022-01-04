Worried About Getting All Of Your Nutrients On A Vegan Diet? Try This

Certain micronutrients, such as essential vitamin B12 and essential mineral iodine, are found almost exclusively in animal products. While water-soluble vitamin B12 does show up in trace amounts of certain plant foods (e.g., nori seaweed, tempeh, nutritional yeast, and shiitake mushrooms), and sea vegetables (i.e., kelp, dulse, nori, etc.) are potent sources of iodine, people following a vegan diet likely need high-quality supplementation to meet their essential nutrient needs entirely and on the daily.

You could swap Brazil nuts for meat to meet your selenium needs, choose tofu over dairy products to get enough calcium, eat nuts, seeds, and legumes instead of meat and seafood to reach adequate zinc intake—the list goes on! Even cereals, legumes, and spinach can rack up some iron "points" (although getting adequate and bioavailable heme iron is a challenge from plant sources). Because when it comes to nutrition, of course “food first” is always the mentality (why "food first" breaks down for vitamin D, though), no matter what diet you follow. However, there’s no doubt vegan and plant-based diets come with particular nutrition challenges. Indeed, the country as a whole (including carnivores) has major nutrient gaps, too.

The simplest, easiest way to ensure you’re closing the nutritional gap? A high-potency, vegan multivitamin.