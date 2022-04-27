Can Vegans Get Enough Vitamin D From Sunshine & Plants Alone?

As a vegan, you often face nosey people questioning your choices and asking about your health (yes, I’m getting enough protein, thank you very much).

Whether for ethical, health, or sustainability concerns, we respect your decision to follow this lifestyle and honestly just want to help you live your best life—which involves making sure you’re getting enough vitamin D.

You probably already know about the massive problem that is vitamin D deficiency, but just to reiterate, 93% of U.S. adults aren’t even getting 400 IU of vitamin D on a daily basis, which is already drastically lower than the dose needed to achieve and maintain sufficient vitamin D levels in your body, aka your vitamin D status (more on that later).

Given that 41% of American adults are insufficient in D (and 29% are straight up deficient) per blood test results and the top sources of vitamin D are cod liver oil and beef liver (eeek), people who follow a vegan diet have to be extra intentional about their vitamin D intake.

With the right knowledge and a high-quality supplement on hand, keeping your plant-powered body pumped full of enough vitamin D is totally doable.

Here’s how to get enough vitamin D when you’re proudly plant-based—from both vegan foods with vitamin D2 and high-quality vegan vitamin D supplementation.