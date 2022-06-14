This Dietary Pattern Was Linked To Longevity In More Than 5,000 People

There’s no quick fix when it comes to aging gracefully. No, longevity is the result of numerous factors—including physical activity, emotional and social well-being, and, of course, nutrition.

We’ve covered healthy aging studies in the past from which lifestyle habits add years to your life, to how to reap the maximum benefits of exercise, and more, but nutrition is in a league of its own.

Thanks to a recently published systematic review from Advances in Nutrition, we’re here to share a few tweaks you can make to your diet and supplementation routine that will add years to your life (and a few that aren’t nearly as helpful).*