In addition to the many lifestyle practices out there that support longevity (safely spending time in the sun, supporting mental health, and embracing social connection come to mind), incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your diet remains an effective method to support both your lifespan and healthspan. So when we got the chance to speak with longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast, we were eager to jot down his favorite picks.

Below, find the six items at the top of his longevity-minded grocery list.