"Blueberries are really spectacular for the skin," Petrucci says on a recent episode of Clean Beauty School. "They even offer this ability to help [healthy] aging." Specifically, deeply hued blues are chock-full of antioxidants, such as anthocyanins (or the pigments that give berries their blue-purple coloring), which have been shown to help support healthy skin aging by providing antioxidant protection against environmental exposure and free radicals. Research also shows the anthocyanins in blueberries can promote natural collagen production.*

On a collagen-specific note, blueberries also contain a high dose of vitamin C—which, as we know, is a vital part of the collagen production process (Read: Your skin requires vitamin C in order to synthesize collagen). It doesn't just stimulate collagen production; it stabilizes the collagen you have, leading to overall wrinkle reduction.*

For these reasons, Petrucci says she includes blueberries "in anything I can get at any time." A blueberry beauty smoothie, some keto-friendly blueberry muffins, a jar of blueberry cheesecake overnight oats—feel free to pop 'em into any recipe you please. Or you can always grab a cup of blues for a snack on the go; really, you can never get enough of these tasty berries.