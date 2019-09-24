Our morning routine doesn't have to stop at brushing our teeth, washing our face, getting dressed, and practicing our seated meditation. Morning meditation can continue in moving form as we cook, offer up our meal, and enjoy its nourishment. A morning smoothie or meal will not only set the spiritual mood for the day but also fuel and empower us to carry out our daily tasks with focus, energy, and intention.

This idea of life as a moving meditation is set forth in the Yoga Sutras. At its heart, yoga is about transforming all of our daily activities into spiritual practices so that our entire life becomes one long life as a moving meditation. Believe it or not, everything from eating to working to praying to reading can be transformed into something transcendental. As you begin to incorporate this meditative mindset into your life, the practice will become more and more natural—habitual, even.

To get you started, here are three smoothie recipes that will set you on the path of infusing a meditative mindset into your daily life.