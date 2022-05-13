These Habits Can Add Up To 6 Years To Your Life — Even In Middle & Older Age

In 2020, Japan’s national life expectancy was 84.7, with women living an average of 87.7 years and men an average of 81.6 years. These long lifespans can be attributed to a number of factors—including a low prevalence of obesity, regular physical activity, lower intake of red meat, and diets high in fish, omega-3s, and polyphenol- and micronutrient-rich plant foods.

Interestingly, this study found that even though the average life expectancy in Japan is high, individuals could further extend their lives by implementing healthy lifestyle habits. In other words? Small, consistent actions that support our health make a big difference—especially when we build upon them.