And according to Willeumier, water is crucial for memory and mental clarity—and who doesn’t want to maintain memory as you age? “When you have a 1 to 2% drop in hydration, you can start to have signs associated with brain fog,” she says, like feeling tired, headache, and poor concentration. Another study shows that when a group of young, healthy women restricted their water intake to no more than six ounces in one day, they performed worse on cognitive tests that required visual and working memory; after they drank enough water and repeated the tests, their executive function went back to baseline.

"So If I'm going to work with somebody and help them to have a better memory, the first thing I say is: 'How much [water] are you drinking?'" says Willeumier. In terms of how many ounces you need, well, that exact number differs for everyone (generally, though, experts recommend you drink half your bodyweight in ounces of water). Just take it as a sign to regularly refill your glass or reusable water bottle and get sipping. You can also opt for hydrating foods to meet the threshold: "You can get 20% of that water from hydrating fruits, vegetables, or green juices," Willeumier adds.