I Struggled To Find A Multivitamin For Years: This Is The First One That Worked

“I always had trouble finding the right multivitamins for myself and I tried quite a few (some of them were making me hungry ALL the time, some were making me feel all "puffy", they were just not working for me. I found the mbg multivitamin+ about 7 months ago and I could tell the difference after a few weeks.

Then I had about one month break because of traveling and I didn't know why I felt so "blah" and also back to my normal "blah". Then I realized that maybe it was because I didn't take these vitamins anymore...and I was right!

"I can feel the changes in my energy levels, my skin (always getting compliments [about] how good my skin looks), my eyes...so yup, these vitamins are now on automatic refill and I'm highly recommending them!”*

-Cristina C.