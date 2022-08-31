 Skip to content

After Trying Countless Other Multivitamins, Reviewers Keep Coming Back To This Ultimate Option



I Struggled To Find A Multivitamin For Years: This Is The First One That Worked

Image by Elena Kharichkina / Stocksy

August 31, 2022 — 11:02 AM

Selecting the right supplements to fulfill your specific needs is not a decision that should be taken lightly, and if you’re going to invest in a multivitamin, odds are you want it to actually make a difference in your well-being.

There are loads of options on the market, all boasting a range of ingredients and varying claims of their efficacy—yet mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ is at the top of the pack, according to reviewers.

Our high-potency, vegan formula optimized for women and men boasts 33 premium ingredients with 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, standing out above the rest as a supplement that actually provides significant amounts of the nutrients your body needs each day in just two capsules. We could talk about our formula all day, but why not take it from the customers who have tried other brands, but swear that ultimate multivitamin+ is the supplement they love the most? Here’s what they had to say:

“I found the mbg multivitamin+ about 7 months ago and I could tell the difference after a few weeks.”

“I always had trouble finding the right multivitamins for myself and I tried quite a few (some of them were making me hungry ALL the time, some were making me feel all "puffy", they were just not working for me. I found the mbg multivitamin+ about 7 months ago and I could tell the difference after a few weeks. 

Then I had about one month break because of traveling and I didn't know why I felt so "blah" and also back to my normal "blah". Then I realized that maybe it was because I didn't take these vitamins anymore...and I was right! 

"I can feel the changes in my energy levels, my skin (always getting compliments [about] how good my skin looks), my eyes...so yup, these vitamins are now on automatic refill and I'm highly recommending them!”*

-Cristina C.

“These are excellent vitamins…gives me peace of mind to know I’m getting what I need.” 

“I’ve done tons of research on multivitamins and it is not fun! But this one has as close to the forms, amounts, and what kinds of micronutrients I want in a multivitamin...These are excellent vitamins…gives me peace of mind to know I’m getting what I need.”

-Kristin B.

“I'm really loving the multivitamin (easy to swallow!)” 

“When you embark on the mindbodygreen lifestyle, you not only get quality products, you get SUPPORT. I'm really loving the multivitamin (easy to swallow!) and I'm super excited about their extra content that is directly emailed to me. They don't just push their product and disappear, they nurture a relationship, educate, and explain. I love mindbodygreen!”

-Erica B.

“I've tried many supplements but none has given me such a boost in energy.” 

“I've tried many supplements but none has given me such a boost in energy. I'm 71 and find that eating what's best can be difficult. These have helped considerably. I am on my second month and still find them helpful.”*

-Lee F.

“It helps me feel my best every day.”

“This multivitamin has helped me get balanced and feel great every day. I stopped taking it for a couple weeks in January, and I can tell a huge difference in not taking it versus taking it! It helps me feel my best everyday. I have a lap band so I miss out on a lot of vitamins and nutrients, and I even find this goes down pretty easily.”* 

-Alyssa R.

“Where have you been all my life?!”

“Since ultimate multivitamin+ became a part of my vitamin regimen, I have more energy and can only ask myself where have you been all my life?!?! I feel healthier and perkier. Thank you mindbodygreen for making this product."*

-Lynne F.

“This mindbodygreen multi is so complete it makes my last 3 multivitamins look (and actually feel) incomplete.”

“This mindbodygreen multi is so complete it makes my last 3 multivitamins look (and actually feel) incomplete. No more gummy multis for me. I'm at the age where making sure I get all my vitamins and minerals every day is top of mind. Plus, there's a B complex and botanicals built into this mindbodygreen multi. I agree with the product name: ultimate. Thank you.”*

-Julie

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
