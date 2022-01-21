mbg Reviewers "Feel Good From The Inside Out" Thanks To ultimate multivitamin+
Does this sound familiar? The alarm clock goes off as the sun is just beginning to peek through your curtains. You don't groan at the sounds of morning like you used to—you're feeling good about your morning routine and you're excited to start the day. You get dressed, head to your kitchen, and start your day with your non-negotiables: water, coffee, a nutrient-dense breakfast, and supplements.
Forgetting to drink coffee in the morning would make you feel way off (then again, you could never actually forget about coffee!) but forgetting to take your daily supplements can make you feel a little off, too. You know it can be difficult to meet your daily needs for key nutrients with food alone (in fact, most Americans are missing the mark in this arena) and you like knowing you're supporting your body where it needs a little extra TLC.*
When it comes to choosing the right supplements for you, adding a comprehensive daily multivitamin to your routine is an easy way to support your whole-body health by packing in essential micronutrients and phytonutrients right from the get-go.* (Or whatever time works best for you personally).
With a truly complete lineup of 33 ingredients (that's 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six longevity botanicals, in case you were curious), mindbodygreen created ultimate multivitamin+ with the daily and long-range health and nutrition of women and men in mind.*
When it comes to supplements, form and function are everything—which is why mbg's high-potency formula is loaded with nutrients and botanical nutrients (aka phytonutrients) that were carefully selected with gentleness, bioavailability, and bioefficacy top of mind.*
As for health benefits? We're talking 360 degrees of support here—this multi promotes immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and perinatal health, plus healthy aging, so no stone is left unturned.* In addition to a truly complete array of essential vitamins and minerals you would only find in a premium multi, ultimate multivitamin+ features a built-in B complex (for energy, mood, immune function, heart health, and more) with all eight B vitamins, plus six bonus "buddy" botanicals for cellular resilience and longevity—all in just two daily capsules!*
These groundbreaking features are the reason so many are raving about our next-generation multi. From increased energy levels to digestive support, see what these mbg reviewers have to say about the impact ultimate multivitamin+ has had on their health:*
"I am so excited to have finally found a multi that works for me."
"This multivitamin made me feel so good, I had more energy than normal and felt like my skin was glowing. It truly made me feel good from the inside out and I am so excited to have finally found a multi that works for me."*
—Dani L.
Safe to say my search is over."
"I’ve been on the lookout for a truly complete and premium multivitamin for some time now. This product has all of the essentials I’m looking for—safe to say my search is over!"
—Caroline R.
"I have more energy."*
"I love that I only have to take two pills and that it contains methylfolate which I was taking separately for MTHFR mutation."
—Dana G.
"Finally!"
"I am extremely sensitive to multivitamins. I have not been able to tolerate any and I have tried so many. Until now! I currently only take 1/2 a dose right now, will test a full dose later. But I have absolutely no issue with the half dose which is a huge victory for me. So I am very happy and I highly recommend!!"
—Holly S.
"I'm so grateful."
"With other multivitamins, I've found I sometimes notice more negatives than positives when I first start taking them (like being queasy after I take them)—that wasn't the case with mbg's and for that I'm so grateful. Before mbg's multivitamin, I never realized how many things the others I'd taken were missing—it's no wonder I never noticed any changes before this one."*
—Natalia
"Fantastic!"
"My husband and I are both taking this and can feel a huge difference in our energy and overall health."*
—Kayla C.
"Easy to swallow."
"This was easy to swallow (compared to those hard tablets). Also I take a few specific supplements daily and wanted to find a multivitamin to fill the gap, and this one blended well with those supplements."
—Mila
