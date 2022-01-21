When it comes to choosing the right supplements for you, adding a comprehensive daily multivitamin to your routine is an easy way to support your whole-body health by packing in essential micronutrients and phytonutrients right from the get-go.* (Or whatever time works best for you personally).

With a truly complete lineup of 33 ingredients (that's 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six longevity botanicals, in case you were curious), mindbodygreen created ultimate multivitamin+ with the daily and long-range health and nutrition of women and men in mind.*

When it comes to supplements, form and function are everything—which is why mbg's high-potency formula is loaded with nutrients and botanical nutrients (aka phytonutrients) that were carefully selected with gentleness, bioavailability, and bioefficacy top of mind.*

As for health benefits? We're talking 360 degrees of support here—this multi promotes immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and perinatal health, plus healthy aging, so no stone is left unturned.* In addition to a truly complete array of essential vitamins and minerals you would only find in a premium multi, ultimate multivitamin+ features a built-in B complex (for energy, mood, immune function, heart health, and more) with all eight B vitamins, plus six bonus "buddy" botanicals for cellular resilience and longevity—all in just two daily capsules!*

These groundbreaking features are the reason so many are raving about our next-generation multi. From increased energy levels to digestive support, see what these mbg reviewers have to say about the impact ultimate multivitamin+ has had on their health:*