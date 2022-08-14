Holistic Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque Loves This "Cutting-Edge" Multivitamin
Even if you’re following the most balanced diet in the world it can still be difficult to provide your body with the nutrients it requires to thrive. And what’s even more challenging? Finding a multivitamin that actually promotes nutritional sufficiency.
It’s for this reason and more that best-selling author and holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque swears by mbg’s ultimate multivitamin.
The multivitamin Kelly LeVeque takes everyday.
“mindbodygreen's impressive 33-ingredient ultimate multivitamin+ formula is next level,” LeVeque raves. “It's hard to pick just one, but my favorite feature of this multi is the high-potency, built-in B complex.”
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*
With 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, ultimate multivitamin+ certainly has plenty of highlights to choose from, but it’s not often you find a multi that gets you the entire range of B vitamins—which is what LeVeque loves best.
“This complete array of all 8 B vitamins is cutting-edge because the most bioactive forms are utilized, including methylation technology folate and B12,” she explains. “This directly supports personal differences in B vitamin metabolism and cellular energy for all.”*
Regardless of which area of your health you’re looking to focus on, ultimate multivitamin+ provides your body with essential micronutrients and unique botanical bioactives you need to support immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and whole-body health.*
And if that isn't compelling enough, this multi promotes nutritional sufficiency for an impressively wide array of vitamins and minerals.* Woman, man, vegan diet or not, this multi fits within nearly any lifestyle in just two high-potency capsules.
The takeaway.
Regardless of how robust and colorful your diet is, your body can always do with targeted daily help to bridge the nutritional gaps (and more!) with essential vitamins, minerals, and botanical bioactives. Our "one-for-all" multivitamin is truly complete, comprehensive, and vegan, formulated to support all areas of your health and well-being.*
