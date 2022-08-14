 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Holistic Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque Loves This "Cutting-Edge" Multivitamin

Holistic Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque Loves This "Cutting-Edge" Multivitamin

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
mindbodygreen Podcast Guest Kelly LeVeque

Image by mbg Creative

August 14, 2022 — 10:04 AM

Even if you’re following the most balanced diet in the world it can still be difficult to provide your body with the nutrients it requires to thrive. And what’s even more challenging? Finding a multivitamin that actually promotes nutritional sufficiency.

It’s for this reason and more that best-selling author and holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque swears by mbg’s ultimate multivitamin.

The multivitamin Kelly LeVeque takes everyday.

“mindbodygreen's impressive 33-ingredient ultimate multivitamin+ formula is next level,” LeVeque raves. “It's hard to pick just one, but my favorite feature of this multi is the high-potency, built-in B complex.”

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(57)
ultimate multivitamin+

With 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, ultimate multivitamin+ certainly has plenty of highlights to choose from, but it’s not often you find a multi that gets you the entire range of B vitamins—which is what LeVeque loves best.

“This complete array of all 8 B vitamins is cutting-edge because the most bioactive forms are utilized, including methylation technology folate and B12,” she explains. “This directly supports personal differences in B vitamin metabolism and cellular energy for all.”*

Regardless of which area of your health you’re looking to focus on, ultimate multivitamin+ provides your body with essential micronutrients and unique botanical bioactives you need to support immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and whole-body health.*

And if that isn't compelling enough, this multi promotes nutritional sufficiency for an impressively wide array of vitamins and minerals.* Woman, man, vegan diet or not, this multi fits within nearly any lifestyle in just two high-potency capsules. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Regardless of how robust and colorful your diet is, your body can always do with targeted daily help to bridge the nutritional gaps (and more!) with essential vitamins, minerals, and botanical bioactives. Our "one-for-all" multivitamin is truly complete, comprehensive, and vegan, formulated to support all areas of your health and well-being.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(57)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(57)
ultimate multivitamin+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

9 Signs Of A Toxic Family & How It Can Affect You, From Therapists

Sarah Regan
9 Signs Of A Toxic Family & How It Can Affect You, From Therapists
Integrative Health

The Nootropic Supplement This Former Gymnast Swears By For All-Day Energy

Emma Engler, M.S.
The Nootropic Supplement This Former Gymnast Swears By For All-Day Energy
Routines

A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Build Full-Body Strength & Flexibility

Kassandra Reinhardt
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Build Full-Body Strength & Flexibility
Integrative Health

I Struggled With Crushing, Unexplained Fatigue — Until I Got This Diagnosis

Hannah Corbin
I Struggled With Crushing, Unexplained Fatigue — Until I Got This Diagnosis
Personal Growth

15 Jobs That Help People & How To Find The Right Fit For You

Merrell Readman
15 Jobs That Help People & How To Find The Right Fit For You
Recipes

Try This Tasty Taco Salad Recipe, Featuring A Blood-Sugar-Supporting Ingredient

Merrell Readman
Try This Tasty Taco Salad Recipe, Featuring A Blood-Sugar-Supporting Ingredient
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recovery

This Supplement Is Like A Foam Rolling Session For Achy Post-Gym Muscles

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Is Like A Foam Rolling Session For Achy Post-Gym Muscles
Beauty

From 25 to 75: This Supplement Can Promote Skin Longevity At Any Age

Hannah Frye
From 25 to 75: This Supplement Can Promote Skin Longevity At Any Age
Beauty

This $25 Spray Saved My Sun-Damaged Strands (& Made Them So Much Softer)

Jamie Schneider
This $25 Spray Saved My Sun-Damaged Strands (& Made Them So Much Softer)
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Could Be An Intense Week For Communication

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Could Be An Intense Week For Communication
Functional Food

An Award-Winning PhD Says This Is The Best Nut Butter For Your Health

Hannah Frye
An Award-Winning PhD Says This Is The Best Nut Butter For Your Health
Beauty

PSA: This May Be The Best Natural Oil For Healthy Hair Growth

Hannah Frye
PSA: This May Be The Best Natural Oil For Healthy Hair Growth
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-cutting-edge-supplement-wellness-expert-kelly-leveque-loves
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!