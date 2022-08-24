 Skip to content

This Supplement Is “A Nutritionist’s Dream Come True,” According To Registered Dietitian Ella Davar

Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television.
August 24, 2022

It’s undeniably difficult to parse through the wide range of supplements on the market nowadays, especially when it comes to multivitamins. Filtering out the noise of supplements targeted to men, women, or whichever diet you may follow—wouldn’t it be nice to find a high-quality supplement that could address the entire range of your vitamin and mineral needs? Well, this is exactly why registered dietitian and health counselor Ella Davar, R.D., CDN swears by mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+.

The multivitamin Ella Davar takes with her everywhere.

Wherever her busy life takes her, Davar swears that ultimate multivitamin+ is coming with. “Finally, an upgrade to an old multivitamin formula: mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ is designed with the latest science and holistic health in mind, for vitality with optimal nourishment,” she raves. 

With 33 premium ingredients including: 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 botanical bioactives, ultimate multivitamin+ is a comprehensive and high-quality catch-all for your essential micronutrient needs (and more). Instead of putting the pressure on your diet to fulfill every macro- and micronutrient, you can enjoy a balanced and nutritious diet while mbg’s multi fills in the holes.*

“I take this world-class multivitamin with me when I travel or on the go. It has all my favorite ingredients: vitamin D, selenium, zinc, resveratrol, glutathione, and other functional nutrients combined,” notes Davar. “This complete multi is the best on the market.”

So many people are not consuming enough of the nutrients they need to feel their best, and while a balanced diet is a great place to start, it can only take you so far. Sure, you're getting a little bit of vitamin D from the summer sunshine, but in order to get the full amount that you need of that vitamin and more, a multivitamin is Davar's best kept secret—and the easiest way to take your health into your own hands.

One of the biggest struggles that comes from leaning on your diet alone to provide your body with an entire range of nutrients is making sure you're actually getting a sufficient amount of each. However, ultimate multivitamin+ is formulated to support daily sufficiency so you can rest assured that you're achieving daily nutritional requirements for essential vitamins and minerals—not just a sprinkle. In fact, Davar calls it “a nutritionist's dream come true!”

The takeaway.

A multivitamin is intended to support your well-being with ease, and this vegan, high-potency formula delivers your body a complete array of essential vitamins and minerals in just two capsules. Well-suited for both women and men (your multi doesn’t need to be gendered!) this gentle, optimized supplement promotes full-body health fit for your busy lifestyle.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
