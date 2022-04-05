Spring Is Finally Here — Do I *Still* Need To Take Vitamin D?

I have been living for the early days of spring. Between the chirping birds and rays of sunshine in the morning, the earthy smells after rain, and the first few flower buds poking their heads out of the newly sprouted green grass, my days have been filled with some of my favorite sights, sounds, and smells. Spring has definitely sprung, and I couldn’t be happier!

It’s these kinds of mindful moments in nature that make us forget the seasons of our lives that are a little bit tougher on our mental, emotional, and physical health (*cough cough* winter). If you’re feeling as good as I am lately, perhaps you’re reevaluating your need for feel-good nutrients (like good old vitamin D).

But just because the spring sunshine is here to stay doesn’t mean our need for vitamin D supplementation is going anywhere.