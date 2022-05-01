So if we're working an office job and spending most of our time indoors, we should increase the number of vitamin-D-rich foods in our diet, right? In most situations, this is a very logical and effective approach to filling nutrient gaps—but vitamin D sufficiency isn't so easily achieved.

Unfortunately, even the foods richest in vitamin D don't provide high enough quantities to meet our daily needs. For example: Trout is the richest food source of vitamin D available and only provides 645 I.U. of D per 3-ounce serving. Each day, you'd need to eat approximately 23 ounces of trout, 7 cups of irradiated (UV-treated) mushrooms, or 125 slices of cheese to meet 5,000 I.U. of vitamin D—a dose level tied to vitamin D sufficiency in adults with a normal BMI.

With those absurd quantities, it's no wonder 93% of Americans are failing to get even 400 I.U. of vitamin D (a bare minimum amount for primitive bone physiology, not whole-body health and thriving) from their food each day. Even milk, one of the most famous and talked about "rich" sources of vitamin D, only delivers 100 I.U. of the nutrient per cup (because it's added via fortification). The fact is this: It's just not realistic to get enough vitamin D from food and sunshine alone.