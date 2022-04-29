 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Vitamin D Plays An Essential Role In Maintaining Gut Health
|
Expert Reviewed Vitamin D Plays An Essential Role In Maintaining Gut Health

Vitamin D Plays An Essential Role In Maintaining Gut Health

Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer By Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin

Image by Eloisa Ramos / Stocksy

April 29, 2022 — 11:15 AM

It turns out vitamin D not only supports a balanced mood and immune resilience but also aids the trendiest of all body systems—the gut.* Emerging research suggests your vitamin D status influences how healthy your gut is and that all-important good bacteria.* Vitamin D and gut health is exactly the wellness collab we didn't know we needed—there's no better mashup than the hottest topic in health and everyone's fave vitamin.

The link between vitamin D and the gut microbiome. 

Research suggests that vitamin D contributes to a diverse gut microbiome and even restores good bacteria along the digestive tract.* In a 2020 cross-sectional analysis published in Nature Communicationsmen with higher levels of the active, hormone form of vitamin D showed greater diversity in their gut microbes, even when taking into consideration other determinants of microbial diversity like age and antibiotic use.* To fully support our gut health, it seems wise to address vitamin D status—after all, a staggering 29% and 41% of American adults are deficient or insufficient, respectively, in vitamin D.* 

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(47)
vitamin D3 potency+

"The vitamin D pathway is important in the regulation of immune responses and gut health. There are different genes regulated by the vitamin D receptor that can affect the integrity of the gut barrier and the immune defenses in the gut. With deficiency of vitamin D, one could hypothesize that changes in these aspects of the gut could lead to changes in the composition of the microbiota,"* says Adrian F. Gombart, Ph.D., a professor of biochemistry at Oregon State University's Linus Pauling Institute.

A healthy gut deserves the hype, too. A diverse gut microbiome, which is a key indicator of a healthy gastrointestinal tract, protects against unwelcome invaders, helps to optimize the extraction of nutrients and energy, and contributes to healthy immune function. Yes, it means better digestion but also better mood and cognition and much more.

And it's a two-way street. Not only does vitamin D influence the gut, but the gut also influences vitamin D—particularly, how well it's absorbed.* Previously thought to be a passive process, research suggests the absorption of vitamin D is affected by the upper digestive tract and proteins in the intestinal membrane. In other words, a healthier gut is able to absorb vitamin D more effectively. (That, and throwing some healthy fats in the mix.)

But there is much more room for understanding. According to Gombart, this is an emerging area of research, and further studies will allow for a better and deeper knowledge of this important interaction. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to get enough vitamin D. 

A vast number of American adults (93%, to be specific) aren't consuming enough vitamin D daily. Because numerous factors affect the body's ability to synthesize vitamin D in the skin during exposure to sunlight, diet and high-quality supplementation are key to achieving optimal vitamin D status (and even diet isn't the most efficient way to get enough D—more on that later).*

These sun confounding factors include time of day, time of year, location, skin tone, wearing SPF, air pollution, and even age. Combined with the reality of our lives—which are mostly spent indoors, these factors make getting enough D from the sun unrealistic. 

When it comes to dietary sources of vitamin D, it's not as simple as eating your vegetables. The only "veggie" (it's really a fungus) that contains the essential nutrient is irradiated mushrooms, which are exposed to UV light to get their vitamin D2 (a significantly less potent form of vitamin D).

Other modest sources of D include a list of animal products (like cod liver oil and eggs) and fortified foods like milk, O.J., and cereal. These are all fine, but the problem comes when you consider how much of those food items you actually need to consume for an optimal dose of 5,000 I.U. or more a day. According to mbg's director of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, that shakes out to 294 cubes of cheddar cheese or 7 cups of irradiated mushrooms every single day. (Yikes!)

Unless you want to live on cubed cheese for the rest of your life, you might want to opt for an efficacious supplement that can do the trick—like mbg's vitamin D3 potency+, which provides 5,000 I.U. of sustainable D3 derived from organic algae and organic olive, avocado, and flaxseed oils for optimal absorption, all in just one gelcap a day.*

The bottom line.

What we're saying is, when it comes to gastrointestinal health, be gastro-intentional and consider what adding a vitamin D supplement to your routine could do for your gut.* While you're waiting for that vitamin D status to reach serum 25(OH)D levels above 50 ng/ml consistently, be on the lookout for new research on the intriguing connection between vitamin D and the gut.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(47)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(47)
vitamin D3 potency+
Josey Murray
Josey Murray mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like. A graduate of Wellesley College, where she studied English and Creative...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*
Integrative Health

What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)

Emma Loewe
What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)
Integrative Health

I'm Speaking From Experience Here: Intense Exercise Can Mess With Immune Health

Merrell Readman
I'm Speaking From Experience Here: Intense Exercise Can Mess With Immune Health
Spirituality

Highly Sensitive People Often Have This Unique Aura Color — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Highly Sensitive People Often Have This Unique Aura Color — Do You?
Beauty

Would You Try Cryotherapy For Hair? Experts Say It Will Transform Your Locks

Jamie Schneider
Would You Try Cryotherapy For Hair? Experts Say It Will Transform Your Locks
Beauty

The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Contour Your Face Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You'll Ever Need To Contour Your Face Like A Pro
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble

Sarah Regan
The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble
Spirituality

How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse

Sarah Regan
How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse
Parenting

Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World’s Oldest Cultures

Jason Wachob
Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World’s Oldest Cultures
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs

Merrell Readman
New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs
Integrative Health

4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth

Morgan Chamberlain
4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth
Home

14 Bright, Beautiful Flowers To Add To Your Wildlife-Friendly Garden This Year

Emma Loewe
14 Bright, Beautiful Flowers To Add To Your Wildlife-Friendly Garden This Year
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-d-supports-gut-health
vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!