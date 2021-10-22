 Skip to content

5 Essentials For Optimal Gut Health, According To Functional MDs
5 Essentials For Optimal Gut Health, According To Functional MDs

5 Essentials For Optimal Gut Health, According To Functional MDs

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Does the Secret to Improving Gut Health Lie in our Genes?

October 22, 2021

Gut health is at the heart of many other components of our well-being, from energy levels to memory, and can seem daunting to optimize. But supporting gut health starts with many of the same practices we know and love for overall well-being. Here are some of the ultimate essentials for supporting optimal gut health from the real experts: functional internists and gastroenterologists.

1. Get enough sleep.

Let's start with a basic: Getting enough sleep is crucial for health in many ways, gut included. "Sleepless nights throw off your gut rhythm by adversely affecting the balance of favorable and unfavorable bacteria and compromising the gut wall," says board-certified internist Vincent Pedre, M.D.

2. Adopt a mindfulness practice.

Among things that are bad for gut health, stress rates fairly high. "Stress can alter the composition of the gut microbiome, and can actually cause certain bacteria that are 'good guys' to turn into 'bad guys' by a process called quorum-sensing," writes integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. That's where a regular mindfulness practice can come in—be it meditation, breath work, or something else—it can help you keep calm, and help keep your gut in check.

3. Focus on plant-based eating.

No, that doesn't mean you have to go totally vegan—just prioritize plant foods as often as possible. "A plant-based diet means more fiber and—let me tell you—we need it," shares gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI. "Prebiotic fiber is food for your gut microbes. When they feast on it, they release postbiotic short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that have healing effects throughout the body."

4. Take the right supplements.

Supplements can help support health overall, but there are some in particular that can benefit the gut.* If there's one supplement that's associated with gut health, it's probiotics.* The key is picking one with strains that have been clinically shown to support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.* "Think of probiotics as your little helpers that restore order and help maintain harmony in your gut ecosystem,"* says Pedre.

5. Keep moving.

Your regular workout is good for overall health—and that includes the gut. "It's been proved that people who exercise tend to have a more diverse gut microbiome," shares Singh. It doesn't have to be a HIIT workout or run, either—a yoga flow can do wonders.

The bottom line

When it comes to the essentials for gut health, the experts recommend a lot of lifestyle based behaviors—ones that will have benefits beyond just supporting your gut. For more gut-focused advice, functional medicine expert Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., shares his gut health routine here—complete with a timed out schedule.

