The Supplement Integrative MD Amy Shah Suggests To Achieve Vitamin D Sufficiency

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Vitamin D Sufficiency Isn’t Easily Achieved — Until Now, Says An Integrative MD

Image by mbg Creative

August 18, 2022 — 9:37 AM

Getting enough vitamin D is downright difficult—even if you eat a well-balanced diet and spend time in the sun (safely, of course). In fact, 41% of U.S. adults are vitamin D insufficient while a whopping 29% are straight up deficient.

That’s why double-board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., recommends vitamin D supplementation to achieve (and maintain) sufficiency.* 

Vitamin D deficiency is ridiculously common,” Shah previously told mbg. “Although you can obtain D from the sun, it's often not enough, especially if you are dark-skinned. Though some foods like oily fish and fortified milk contain vitamin D, I recommend supplementing with at least 5,000 IU a day.”

That said, not just any vitamin D supplement will do. 

Why Amy Shah recommends vitamin D3 potency+.

Sufficient vitamin D levels are critical for maintaining bone integrity, skin health, hormonal balance, oral health, and more—not just bolstering the immune system.* 

That’s why getting adequate vitamin D is important year round (not just during colder months). “Achieving vitamin D sufficiency isn't a seasonal need, it's a daily endeavor,” Shah explains. 

Many vitamin D supplements feature sub-efficacious doses (i.e., below 5,000 IU), inadequate forms (i.e., vitamin D2 rather than D3), and don’t optimize absorption by including fats to increase bioavailability.

Thankfully, mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ is not like other vitamin D supplements.

“vitamin D3 potency+ is the high-quality, potent supplement solution I recommend,” Shah says. “For me and my clients, I have the confidence knowing that vitamin D3 potency+ can achieve and maintain healthy vitamin D levels in the body with its premium organic algal vitamin D3 at 5,000 IU and built-in trio of organic oils for absorption.”*

The takeaway.

mbg’s innovative vitamin D3 potency+ formula is specifically designed to help you reach and maintain healthy vitamin D status—and with only one daily gelcap, no less!* Considering the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency in the U.S., this is no small feat.

Shah says it best: “The smart solution for vitamin D deficiency has finally arrived.” 

To learn what other leading health experts think of vitamin D3 potency+, check out this roundup.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
