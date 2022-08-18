Vitamin D Sufficiency Isn’t Easily Achieved — Until Now, Says An Integrative MD

The Supplement Integrative MD Amy Shah Suggests To Achieve Vitamin D Sufficiency
Getting enough vitamin D is downright difficult—even if you eat a well-balanced diet and spend time in the sun (safely, of course). In fact, 41% of U.S. adults are vitamin D insufficient while a whopping 29% are straight up deficient.
That’s why double-board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., recommends vitamin D supplementation to achieve (and maintain) sufficiency.*
“Vitamin D deficiency is ridiculously common,” Shah previously told mbg. “Although you can obtain D from the sun, it's often not enough, especially if you are dark-skinned. Though some foods like oily fish and fortified milk contain vitamin D, I recommend supplementing with at least 5,000 IU a day.”
That said, not just any vitamin D supplement will do.
Why Amy Shah recommends vitamin D3 potency+.
Sufficient vitamin D levels are critical for maintaining bone integrity, skin health, hormonal balance, oral health, and more—not just bolstering the immune system.*
That’s why getting adequate vitamin D is important year round (not just during colder months). “Achieving vitamin D sufficiency isn't a seasonal need, it's a daily endeavor,” Shah explains.
Many vitamin D supplements feature sub-efficacious doses (i.e., below 5,000 IU), inadequate forms (i.e., vitamin D2 rather than D3), and don’t optimize absorption by including fats to increase bioavailability.
Thankfully, mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ is not like other vitamin D supplements.
“vitamin D3 potency+ is the high-quality, potent supplement solution I recommend,” Shah says. “For me and my clients, I have the confidence knowing that vitamin D3 potency+ can achieve and maintain healthy vitamin D levels in the body with its premium organic algal vitamin D3 at 5,000 IU and built-in trio of organic oils for absorption.”*
The takeaway.
mbg’s innovative vitamin D3 potency+ formula is specifically designed to help you reach and maintain healthy vitamin D status—and with only one daily gelcap, no less!* Considering the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency in the U.S., this is no small feat.
Shah says it best: “The smart solution for vitamin D deficiency has finally arrived.”
