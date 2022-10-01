There’s some malleability in your health. If you begin investing in your well-being today by establishing healthy habits that build up your individual bank of longevity, you'll reap the benefits down the road.

When I imagine the type of life I want when I’m older, I know now is the time to invest in my bone and muscle longevity. As a woman in her 40s, I know that taking care of my musculoskeletal health is key for optimizing my mobility in the future.

According to a 2018 Nutrients review, at least one in three women over the age of 50 will experience bone health implications. This is because menopause causes a natural decline in estrogen, which can lead to suboptimal bone density and muscle mass.

Supporting these two critical tissues helps promote ease of movement, longevity, and quality of life for all, but especially women. As a mother of young girls, I’m committed to improving my musculoskeletal factors. I know the investments I’m making today are going to help me play with my kids’ kids and get off the floor really easily when I’m 65, 75, 85 years old.

Here are some habits I’ve adopted to support my musculoskeletal health and longevity: