I Trust This Supplement To Support My Muscles & Bones As I Age*
The choices you make today will determine your whole-body health down the road, so optimizing your diet, physical activity, sleep health, mental well-being, and other daily lifestyle habits is critical. You have to think about the next chapter and adapt accordingly during each lifestage in order to fully promote longevity.
Why I’m thinking about muscle & bone longevity now.
There’s some malleability in your health. If you begin investing in your well-being today by establishing healthy habits that build up your individual bank of longevity, you'll reap the benefits down the road.
When I imagine the type of life I want when I’m older, I know now is the time to invest in my bone and muscle longevity. As a woman in her 40s, I know that taking care of my musculoskeletal health is key for optimizing my mobility in the future.
According to a 2018 Nutrients review, at least one in three women over the age of 50 will experience bone health implications. This is because menopause causes a natural decline in estrogen, which can lead to suboptimal bone density and muscle mass.
Supporting these two critical tissues helps promote ease of movement, longevity, and quality of life for all, but especially women. As a mother of young girls, I’m committed to improving my musculoskeletal factors. I know the investments I’m making today are going to help me play with my kids’ kids and get off the floor really easily when I’m 65, 75, 85 years old.
Here are some habits I’ve adopted to support my musculoskeletal health and longevity:
- Strength and resistance training to increase muscle mass & bone density
- Making sure I get adequate protein in my diet (this is a tough one for me!)
- Taking a vitamin D3 supplement to promote bone integrity, muscle health, and longevity outcomes*
Together, these fundamental steps are helping prepare me for the type of agility and ease I want in my mobility when I'm older. Most people already know that physical activity and protein support muscle and bone health, but vitamin D also has a critical role in maintaining musculoskeletal health (especially later in life).*
How vitamin D promotes musculoskeletal health.
If you’re fully invested in your whole-body health, you should definitely make sure you’re getting enough vitamin D. Bone and muscle integrity, immune function, gut health, mood support, and even a healthy, happy sex life—you name a facet of well-being, and this essential nutrient is likely found to help enhance it.*
Simply put: You need it. Unfortunately, 29% of U.S. adults are deficient in vitamin D, while another 42% are insufficient.
While those living in warmer climates or closer to the equator have consistently higher levels of vitamin D, sitting in the sun every day isn’t a foolproof way to get enough D—especially when you factor in skin health concerns and best practices for sun safety.
What’s more, getting enough vitamin D from diet alone is…well, nearly impossible. In fact, 93% to 100% of Americans are consuming less than 400 IU of vitamin D daily (which, for the record, isn’t even close to enough when the goal is supporting optimal health).
So, if sunlight isn’t a guarantee and foods with vitamin D don’t cut it either, how can we ensure we’re getting enough D to support our musculoskeletal longevity? By taking a daily vitamin D supplement.*
That said, not all vitamin D supplements are created equal. The key to sufficiency is adding high-quality vitamin D3 (like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+) to your daily routine.*
Why I love vitamin D3 potency+
If you're seriously invested in your health, there are some supplements that will probably be on the journey with you forever. And unless you just happen to be in the magical range, vitamin D is likely going to be one of them.
Spoiler—I, like most Americans, am not in that magical range. I need a little help to reach and sustain vitamin D sufficiency, and there’s no supplement I trust more than vitamin D3 potency+.*
I’ve done the necessary bloodwork to test my 25(OH)D levels (i.e., vitamin D status) before and after taking vitamin D3 potency+ and let me tell you: This formula works.*
With a high-potency dose (5,000 IU) of the most absorbable form of vitamin D (D3) and built-in fat absorption (i.e., an organic trio of olive, flax, and avocado oil), this supplement delivers a highly bioavailable dose of vitamin D.*
With the right dose, form, and buddy nutrients, mindbodygreen’s formula helps you reach and maintain vitamin D sufficiency, so you can optimize your muscle, bone, and whole-body health (now and in the future).*
The takeaway.
Bolstering my musculoskeletal health is vital for maintaining strength and mobility as I age. mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ delivers a slew of nutrients to support my muscles and bone health—today, tomorrow, and way down the road.*
But don’t just take my word! Check out what leading health experts have to say about mindbodygreen’s innovative D3 formula here.
