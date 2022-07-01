 Skip to content

Feeling Down? Vitamin D Can Help Promote A Healthy Mood* 
Expert Reviewed Feeling Down? Vitamin D Can Help Promote A Healthy Mood* 

Feeling Down? Vitamin D Can Help Promote A Healthy Mood* 

Morgan Chamberlain
We All Need A Mood Lift These Days — This Essential Vitamin Can Help

July 1, 2022 — 1:35 AM

Things in America feel a little uneasy right now—especially if you’re a woman. In uncertain times, your nervous system deserves some extra love and care to help you balance your emotional health and properly support your mental well-being. Luckily, there’s a well-known nutrient that can help: vitamin D.* 

Certain health benefits from the sunshine vitamin have been well-known for years—e.g., musculoskeletal support and immune function—researchers have more recently found vitamin D receptors and metabolites in the brain, suggesting vitamin D plays an important role in regulating cognitive function and emotional health.* 

Case in point: A 2021 Clinics systematic review of 15 studies found consistent evidence that vitamin D status and overall mood are inextricably linked.* According to researchers, sufficient vitamin D levels promote a healthy mood while clinical vitamin D deficiency (i.e., below 20 ng/ml) contributes to the risk of suboptimal mental well-being—especially in younger people.* 

Vitamin D deficiency & low mood in the U.S.

The sad reality is that 29% U.S. adults are clinically deficient in vitamin D and 42% are insufficient in the fat-soluble vitamin. The worst part? The clinical definition of vitamin D “sufficiency” is serum levels above 30 ng/ml, but health experts agree that truly optimal levels are above 50 ng/ml

With vitamin D insufficiency affecting so many Americans, it’s no wonder that mood struggles have become more prevalent across the nation! The good news is that something as simple as a daily vitamin D supplement can promote mood support and help you maintain emotional balance.* 

How vitamin D delivers mood support.

While the exact mechanisms in which vitamin D regulates emotional health are still being explored, researchers have discovered the essential vitamin’s role in gut health and neurotransmitter synthesis play an important part.* 

If you aren’t already aware of how gut health impacts emotional well-being, allow us to introduce you to the gut-brain axis—a two-way communication system between your brain and gastrointestinal tract that impacts cognitive function, nervous system regulation, nutrient absorption, and more. 

Research indicates that vitamin D helps promote gut lining integrity and bolster microbiome diversity—both of which contribute to a stronger gut-brain connection and provide overall support for the central nervous system.* Translation? Sufficient vitamin D status supports a healthy gut, which promotes a healthier mood.* 

In a 2021 scientific review, researchers found that vitamin D also helps regulate serotonin and melatonin—two hormones highly responsible for mood regulation and promoting sleep health.* In this regard, vitamin D has a direct impact on mood by critically supporting synthesis of serotonin (aka the “happy hormone”) in the brain.* 

Because serotonin is a precursor for melatonin, the fat-soluble vitamin also indirectly promotes calmness, relaxation, and one’s ability to wind down at the end of the day.* Whether you’re looking to support a healthy mood by bolstering your gut health, serotonin production, or sleep hygiene, evidence suggests vitamin D has you covered.*

The takeaway.

A 2010 scientific review called vitamin D supplementation a “simple and cost-effective solution for many” with mood concerns.* We concur—if you’re looking to promote a healthy mood, a high-quality vitamin D3 supplement is a great place to start.*

For a premium D3 supplement with built-in absorption technology (i.e., an organic trio of flax, olive, and avocado oils that bolster the fat-soluble vitamin’s bioavailability), mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ is a fantastic solution for mood support and emotional regulation.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
