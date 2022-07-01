We All Need A Mood Lift These Days — This Essential Vitamin Can Help

Things in America feel a little uneasy right now—especially if you’re a woman. In uncertain times, your nervous system deserves some extra love and care to help you balance your emotional health and properly support your mental well-being. Luckily, there’s a well-known nutrient that can help: vitamin D.*

Certain health benefits from the sunshine vitamin have been well-known for years—e.g., musculoskeletal support and immune function—researchers have more recently found vitamin D receptors and metabolites in the brain, suggesting vitamin D plays an important role in regulating cognitive function and emotional health.*

Case in point: A 2021 Clinics systematic review of 15 studies found consistent evidence that vitamin D status and overall mood are inextricably linked.* According to researchers, sufficient vitamin D levels promote a healthy mood while clinical vitamin D deficiency (i.e., below 20 ng/ml) contributes to the risk of suboptimal mental well-being—especially in younger people.*