The holiday season is coming to an end and 2022 is right around the corner—which means many of us are evaluating our current health habits, and finding ways to improve or maintain our overall well-being in the new year.

Perhaps you’ve been prioritizing socializing with family and friends over hitting the gym (good for you—you deserve a break!). Or maybe you’ve been rushing around to finish holiday errands and struggled to find even 10 minutes on your yoga mat this past month (trust us, we’ve been there).

For some, the new year can seem a bit daunting, especially when it comes to exercising. Many people are excited to start their new fitness routine but the motivation fades after a couple weeks or months. But what if I told you there’s a nutrient that can support your muscles so they’re able to operate at their best as you take on your new health goals?* Enter: vitamin D3.