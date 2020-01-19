mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Motivation

Does Exercise Really Build Strong Bones? Yes, But Not The Way You Might Think

Judy Foreman
Contributing writers By Judy Foreman
Contributing writers
Judy Foreman is the author of the author of “A Nation in Pain” (2014), “The Global Pain Crisis” (2017), and “Exercise is Medicine,” (2020). She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wellesley College and has a Master’s from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
Woman Running Outdoors In Cool Weather

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

January 19, 2020 — 11:08 AM

“If you run a young pig on a treadmill, the bones get bigger,” says Mark Hamrick, Ph.D., a muscle and bone researcher from Georgia. “But not an old pig.” And what’s true for pigs, alas, is true for humans as well. 

On the bright side, even though exercise can’t build bone in later life, we can use exercise, especially high-impact, weight-bearing exercise, to help preserve the bone we’ve got left.

It’s abundantly clear that exercise in youth builds strong bones, and that this benefit sticks around for quite a while. Compared to sedentary folks, for instance, people who were elite athletes in their youth have greater bone mass and bone strength later on, even if they’ve stopped training. 

Jumping in particular—think cheerleaders—has been shown to boost bone density in young people. In one study involving premenopausal women, jumping 20 times with a 30-second rest between jumps and doing this twice daily can boost bone density to some degree. A different study of premenopausal women involving both jumping and weightlifting also showed some increased bone density

But what, if anything, these data mean for older women is unclear. 

A 2009 Spanish review of the research suggested that while high-impact exercise can enhance bone mass, this is not true in postmenopausal women, precisely the group most prone to osteoporosis and fractures. 

On the other hand, British researchers found that both young and older women who performed brief bursts of high- intensity, weight-bearing exercise had stronger bones than those who didn’t. But this study showed a simple association, not causality. 

Randomized, controlled studies have been largely discouraging. A 2006 randomized study found that moderate- intensity aerobic (not resistance) training did nothing for bone mineral density. A 2017 randomized study of resistance and aerobic training also found no effect on bone mineral density, though this study was in breast cancer survivors who were taking estrogen- blocking medication. 

In other words, exercise can’t build bone in older people, but it can help preserve bone, as a 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis of 11 randomized trials involving more than 1,000 postmenopausal women showed. 

A different 2017 systematic review of 10 randomized studies also showed that high-impact exercise preserved bone density in both peri-and postmenopausal women. Interestingly, this study looked not just at exercise, but at standing on a vibrating platform, which also helped preserve bone. 

Granted, it may seem like cheating to exercise purists, but other research also suggests that standing on vibrating platforms may boost bone density. In a 2013 Taiwanese study of postmenopausal women, six months of standing on a vibrating platform for five minutes three times a week yielded about a 2 percent increase in lumbar spine bone density.

As for me, I am one of those exercise purists. True, I can’t do all those flips and cartwheels and jumps of my youth, but I can still jog, swim, lift weights, and crank through 50 minutes several times a week on an elliptical machine. 

It may take longer—and take more motivation—but for me, at least, genuine exercise is a lot more fun.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Judy Foreman
Judy Foreman Contributing writers
Judy Foreman is the author of “A Nation in Pain” (2014), “The Global Pain Crisis” (2017), and “Exercise is Medicine,” (2020), and was a staff writer at The Boston Globe for 22 years....

More On This Topic

Motivation

Your Dance Moves Are As Unique As Your Fingerprints, Scientists Find

Jamie Schneider
Your Dance Moves Are As Unique As Your Fingerprints, Scientists Find
Routines

Struggling With Sciatica Pain? These 5 Yoga Poses May Offer Some Relief

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Struggling With Sciatica Pain? These 5 Yoga Poses May Offer Some Relief
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Integrative Health

Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 7 White Noise Machines Might Help

Alexandra Engler
Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 7 White Noise Machines Might Help
Beauty

Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says

Rebecca Dancer
Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says
Functional Food

Low-FODMAPs Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
Low-FODMAPs Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Climate Change

It's Alive: This "Living Concrete" May Be The Future Of Green Buildings

Eliza Sullivan
It's Alive: This "Living Concrete" May Be The Future Of Green Buildings
Personal Growth

This May Be The Secret To Resisting Temptation

Eliza Sullivan
This May Be The Secret To Resisting Temptation
Healthy Weight

Are White Claws Keto-Friendly? We Had To Get The Lowdown From An RD

Christina Coughlin
Are White Claws Keto-Friendly? We Had To Get The Lowdown From An RD
Food Trends

Vitamin B Deficient? Starbucks Coffee Is Here To Help With A Healthy Add-In

Eliza Sullivan
Vitamin B Deficient? Starbucks Coffee Is Here To Help With A Healthy Add-In
Integrative Health

Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men

Christina Coughlin
Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men
Home

How Should You *Really* Be Cleaning Your AirPods? We Asked An Expert

Jamie Schneider
How Should You *Really* Be Cleaning Your AirPods? We Asked An Expert
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/does-exercise-really-build-strong-bones-yes-but-not-the-way-you-might-think

Your article and new folder have been saved!