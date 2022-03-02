This Is Exactly How To Eat For Longevity, Based On The Diets Of Centenarians

Want to live longer and have better health? Of course, right? Well, there’s a diet out there associated with people who have lifespans over 100 years (yes, you read that right), along with better cardiovascular, metabolic, and overall health outcomes. Introducing: The Blue Zones Diet.

Founded by National Geographic Fellow and longevity expert Dan Buettner, The Blue Zones diet is based on the eating patterns followed in the Blue Zones, five regions of the world with a high concentration of people who live over 100 years old.