This Is Exactly How To Eat For Longevity, Based On The Diets Of Centenarians

"The major critique, I would say, of the Blue Zone Diet is that people believe it implies they have to be mostly vegetarian to be healthy," adds Meshulam. "I think the Blue Zones teach us that more plants are the answer—however, a bit of high-quality fish, poultry, and meat works well for many of us and can contain key nutrients that are harder to get from plants. I always recommend we make plants the star of the show on our plates—and the Blue Zones show us just how important that can be for longevity."