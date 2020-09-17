Why Women Over 50 Need To Rethink Weight Loss

Whether you've already turned 50 or are on your way, there are some important challenges and rewards that come with staying fit after this milestone. As a 55-year-old competitive tennis player and Pilates fanatic, I'm familiar with longer recovery times, muscles that rebel, and more than my share of injuries. When I turned 40, my tennis friends got me a basket filled with first-aid supplies: ice packs, ointments, bandages, and pain relievers. Little did I know that I'd actually use all those items over the next decade!

My regular exercise routine of playing and competing at tennis wasn't going to cut it as I got older. I started to notice that running hard for a ball felt precarious, and I was plagued with strains and sprains. I learned the hard way that staying fit required more focus and creativity as I got older. The good news is that reaping the benefits of fitness over 50 is well worth the effort.