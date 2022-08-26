 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Daily Movement May Be More Significant For Longevity Than Genetics, Says New Study

Daily Movement May Be More Significant For Longevity Than Genetics, Says New Study

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
woman walking with bike

Image by NKS_Imagery / iStock

August 26, 2022 — 9:27 AM

When it comes to living a long and healthy life, there are more than just a few factors at play. Diet and exercise may be the first to come to mind, but your supplement routine, genetic makeup, and even sleep can all play into how long your life will be (of course, there are no guarantees, but you get the point.) So which of these components plays the most significant role in longevity? Well, a new study may have the answer.

Genetics vs. physical activity: which is more important?

It’s long been debated whether nature or nurture is more significant in who people eventually become, and the same question can be applied to genetics vs. physical activity in the scope of longevity. However, a new study published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity just revealed that even in people who were genetically predisposed to a longer life, there was a higher risk of health concerns the more sedentary they were. Conversely, even if it isn’t necessarily in your genetic code to live a long life, this can potentially be adjusted with regular physical activity.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The study method.

Beginning back in 2012, researchers measured the physical activity of 5,446 women of 63 years and older in the United States. Continuing up until 2020 to track their health and longevity, the participants also wore an accelerometer to measure the time they spent moving, how intense their activity was, and how much time they spent resting or sedentary.

What they found was that even in participants who regularly engaged in light physical activity, their longevity was improved. On the other hand, those who were more sedentary were likely to have a lesser chance of a long life. Most significant? This was true in all women, even those who were genetically predisposed to impressive longevity. 

The good news is that even if you aren’t a huge fan of intense physical activity, walking for just 21 minutes a day may be all it takes to support your overall well-being and a long and healthy life. Really, any little bit helps, regardless of intensity!

Other ways to support longevity.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(59)
ultimate multivitamin+

No habit can replace good old-fashioned exercise, but there are some that complement it well—namely, a targeted, high-quality multivitamin. If longevity is a priority for you, mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ delivers a complete range of essential vitamins, minerals, and botanical bioactives that your body needs to thrive (and likely isn’t getting enough of from your diet.)*

In just two vegan capsules, this multivitamin works to support longevity, as well as immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, and whole-body health.* Plus, it promotes nutritional sufficiency so you’re actually getting enough of the nutrients you should be consuming daily, and not just a sprinkle.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

A well-rounded lifestyle complete with a balanced diet, regular activity, and a solid supplement routine is one of the best ways to support longevity. So even if you're not necessarily genetically predisposed to a long life, you still have the chance to turn things around though your habits. The science behind the importance of exercise only continues to expand, and this recent study just goes to show that nothing is set in stone with genetics—even how long you'll live.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(59)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(59)
ultimate multivitamin+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Motivation

One More Reason To Love A Hot Girl Walk (Hint: It Has To Do With Longevity)

Merrell Readman
One More Reason To Love A Hot Girl Walk (Hint: It Has To Do With Longevity)
Routines

This Single-Leg Workout Is Perfect For Torching Both Your Glutes & Hamstrings

Merrell Readman
This Single-Leg Workout Is Perfect For Torching Both Your Glutes & Hamstrings
Spirituality

This Weekend's New Moon In Virgo Is Going To Be Intense — But Also Groundbreaking

Sarah Regan
This Weekend's New Moon In Virgo Is Going To Be Intense — But Also Groundbreaking
Integrative Health

A Dietitian's Go-To Bedtime Snack (That Helps Improve Sleep, Too)

Sarah Regan
A Dietitian's Go-To Bedtime Snack (That Helps Improve Sleep, Too)
Love

This Is Exactly What To Say When Someone Ghosts You, From Dating Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is Exactly What To Say When Someone Ghosts You, From Dating Experts
Integrative Health

Take Melatonin Every Night? How (And Why) Experts Say To Stop

Emma Loewe
Take Melatonin Every Night? How (And Why) Experts Say To Stop
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Underrated Mushroom Is Packed With Functional Health Benefits

Merrell Readman
This Underrated Mushroom Is Packed With Functional Health Benefits
Beauty

3 Surprising Things You Probably Didn't Know About Vitamin C

Hannah Frye
3 Surprising Things You Probably Didn't Know About Vitamin C
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Predictor Of A Good Night's Sleep, Says A Ph.D.

Hannah Frye
This Is The Best Predictor Of A Good Night's Sleep, Says A Ph.D.
Beauty

How Long Does It Take To Repair The Skin Barrier? A Derm Explains

Hannah Frye
How Long Does It Take To Repair The Skin Barrier? A Derm Explains
Integrative Health

These Are The Gut Health Supplements A Nutrition PhD Says You Should Be Taking

Merrell Readman
These Are The Gut Health Supplements A Nutrition PhD Says You Should Be Taking
Beauty

Reviewers Swear This Body Lotion Softens Fine Lines In Just 48 Hours

Jamie Schneider
Reviewers Swear This Body Lotion Softens Fine Lines In Just 48 Hours
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/daily-movement-may-be-more-meaningful-for-longevity-than-genetics
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!