Beginning back in 2012, researchers measured the physical activity of 5,446 women of 63 years and older in the United States. Continuing up until 2020 to track their health and longevity, the participants also wore an accelerometer to measure the time they spent moving, how intense their activity was, and how much time they spent resting or sedentary.

What they found was that even in participants who regularly engaged in light physical activity, their longevity was improved. On the other hand, those who were more sedentary were likely to have a lesser chance of a long life. Most significant? This was true in all women, even those who were genetically predisposed to impressive longevity.

The good news is that even if you aren’t a huge fan of intense physical activity, walking for just 21 minutes a day may be all it takes to support your overall well-being and a long and healthy life. Really, any little bit helps, regardless of intensity!