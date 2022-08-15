12 Rejuvenating Exercises To Stretch Your Back & Improve Your Posture

Good posture can make a world of difference in both how comfortable you feel in your own body and how confident you appear. How you hold yourself impacts the entire rest of your body, and if you have poor posture you may struggle more with neck and back, among other challenges. Luckily, those issues can be remedied by focusing on improving how you sit and stand.

Keeping your shoulders down and your back straight is easy advice to throw around, but if you need help stretching and strengthening that area of your body to naturally improve your posture, we have the perfect roundup of exercises for you. With 12 moves demonstrated by our favorite trainers, you'll be standing tall and proud in no time!