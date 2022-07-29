If someone asked you to choose the healthiest fruit (a difficult question, we know), you might opt for oranges or another vitamin C-rich staple. While vitamin C content is a great reason to add fruit to your daily menu, there are some unsuspecting players that provide even more of an antioxidant boost.

We got the chance to speak with longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast, where he shared his all-time favorite fruit for longevity. Here, we’ll explain why it’s a winner.