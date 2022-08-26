We know that 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week is generally advised to maintain our overall well-being over the years, but this new research reveals that as it’s common to grow more sedentary in age, when you reach the age of 85 and older, a 10 minute walk each day is also beneficial.

According to a press release from the European Society of Cardiology, the study looked at the connection between walking for exercise and the causes of cardiovascular concern as you age, in adults of the aforementioned age group. Based on information gathered from the Korean National Health Insurance Service Senior database, the researchers found that within 7,047 adults ages 85 and older between the years of 2009 to 2014, those that walked for at least one hour a week had a lower risk of cardiovascular concerns than those that were less active.

Within the press release, study author Moo-Nyun Jin, M.D. of Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital explained, “Walking was linked with a lower likelihood of dying in older adults, regardless of whether or not they did any moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity. Identifying the minimum amount of exercise that can benefit the oldest old is an important goal since recommended activity levels can be difficult to achieve.”

TL;DR: even if you only have time to go for a short walk, that’s going to be better for your long term health than nothing at all. Hot grandma walk, anyone?