10 Customers Swear By This Greens Powder To Support Healthy Veggie Intake Everyday

10 Customers Swear By This Greens Powder To Support Healthy Veggie Intake Everyday

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Greens Powder

Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy

September 15, 2022 — 9:32 AM

We've all been reminded time and time again of the importance of eating plenty of vegetables within a balanced diet, but sometimes even the best intentions leave you coming up short in the nutrient department. Here at mbg, we are all about leaning into whole, nutrient-dense foods and then strategically complementing that nutritional foundation with top-notch supplements. Both aspects work in tandem to give your body what it needs to thrive and feel great each day.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+

While it's important to pack your meals with dark, leafy greens, cruciferous veggies, and everything in between, it can be nice to know that there's a way to sneak in some extra plants on even the busiest of days. For this, we love organic veggies+—and we're not alone.

Real customers are raving about our organic greens powder and the way it promotes a healthy gut microbiome, and supports healthy digestion and nutrient absorption.* What's more, they love that by adding just one tablespoon to meals, they're reaping the benefits of not only a blend of organic veggies, but a diverse range of 31 powerhouse ingredients. We're talking: sea vegetables, leafy greens, berries, herbs, digestive enzymes, prebiotic fibers, and probiotics. The perfect addition to morning smoothies, creamy pesto, or green goddess dressings, organic veggies+ helps you up your nutrition game with little effort.

Here's what some of our customers are saying:

"Using this product gives me peace of mind."

"Using this product gives me peace of mind knowing I am working towards getting the nutrients that I need every day. It mixes well with fresh orange juice!"

—Martha F.

"I welcome each mindful sip."

"I love vegetables, but don’t love cooking or preparing food…so this is an easy, tasty, green-goodness solution. I drink this daily and don’t mind a bit of grit; each sip reminds me of the need my body has for these greens and I welcome each mindful sip."

—Tamara L.

"It's such a unique blend of superfoods."

"I feel so nourished every time I take this!! What I love about it is that it's such a unique blend of superfoods, that it cannot be found in any other green powder blend."

—Audrey R.

"organic veggies+ is a great way to know you’re getting veggies and super nutrients."

"organic veggies+ is a great way to know you’re getting veggies and super nutrients no matter what’s on your daily agenda! It mixes well with beverages, smoothies, and soups so it’s very versatile! There's peace of mind knowing that you’re taking care of your health and nutrient intake each and every hectic day!"

—Melissa A.

"Great way to work towards my daily greens."

"Great way to work towards my daily greens, especially these days when it’s harder to get fresh veggies. It tastes great and I have even mixed it with soups and salads! Highly recommend!"

—Brian P.

"It’s hard to get your greens in every day. This product is perfect."

"Finally a green drink with no stevia. I drink with some water and a little ice and feel great. It’s hard to get your greens in every day. This product is perfect. Thanks!"

—Nancy W.

"Such an easy way to work towards my dose of daily greens."

"Such an easy way to work towards my dose of daily greens. I just add to water and drink up!"

—Lauren B.

"It energizes me for the whole day."

"I love this, especially when I am not able to fill up my meals with a lot of veggies. I use it in my smoothies and sometimes I just add it in my juice. It energizes me for the whole day."*

—Maria R.

"Makes me feel like I'm definitely increasing the diversity in what I'm eating."

"I love starting my morning with a nice green smoothie to get in my greens first thing. The recent addition of organic veggies+ powder has taken it to the next level for sure! Who knew sea veggies packed such a punch and I mean...who gets enough sea veggies, right?! It makes me feel like I'm definitely increasing the diversity in what I'm eating, plus I've noticed a real difference in my skin. For the first time EVER, someone told me that my skin has been glowing! SOLD."*

-Dakota

"I can easily fit more vegetables into my diet without trying."

"This checks off all the boxes for me in terms of keeping my health in check. I love that it has turmeric and ginger for digestion, and leafy greens so I can easily fit more vegetables into my diet without trying—and who doesn't want that? I love that they're easy to blend into a smoothie and don't have a strange aftertaste or strange ingredients."*

—Camila

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
