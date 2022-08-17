 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Discover Which Supplement Is Best For You & Your Health Needs
|
Expert Reviewed Discover Which Supplement Is Best For You & Your Health Needs

Discover Which Supplement Is Best For You & Your Health Needs

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Pills, Capsules, and Vitamins on a Surface with a Glass of Water

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

August 17, 2022 — 9:29 AM

The expansive world of dietary supplements can be… overwhelming, to say the least. Broadly speaking, as humans we all have similar general needs for nutrition, sleep, and exercise, but an individual’s supplement regimen is 100% tailored to their unique health concerns and needs. 

The personalized nature of supplementation is what makes it such an incredible tool for optimizing well-being! And with the right guidance and science-backed information, it doesn’t have to be so complicated and confusing. 

At mindbodygreen, we’re committed to not only offering high-quality, innovative supplements that meet specific health needs, but breaking down the complexity of this notoriously complex industry as well. 

In this article, we hope to provide you with a little more insight into how you might benefit from a new supplement yourself. (Plus, a quiz to help you narrow down what vitamins you should take to meet your personal health goals!)

Do you need supplements?

There are a lot of supplement haters out there, many of whom have a preconceived notion that people who take supplements have been “tricked” into thinking they’re taking a magic pill that will solve all their health problems.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(58)
ultimate multivitamin+

Take nootropics, for example: This category of supplements includes botanicals, neuronutrients, and bioactives that specifically enhance different aspects of your cognitive health. Naysayers believe nootropics are marketed as “smart pills” that will help you ace a test or magically become the smartest person in the room.

But lots of nutrients that are a regular part of our diet (e.g., omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins) qualify as nootropics because they support specific actions that promote healthy cognitive function.* Others (like the botanical kanna, for example), aren’t a part of our normal diet but can help support comprehensive brain function.

Case in point: Nootropics (or any supplements, for that matter) aren't a magic pill, but they certainly can promote a vibrant and healthy life in targeted and evidence-based ways.

Beyond setting the standard for thriving in your health and well-being (rather than just surviving), there are a few specific groups that may need extra nutritional support in the form of supplements, including:

  • Plant-based individuals
  • Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding
  • Individuals with specific food sensitivities
  • Individuals with health concerns that make it challenging to absorb certain nutrients
  • Older adults (because certain nutrients—such as vitamin C and vitamin D—become more difficult to absorb as we age)
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Common nutrient insufficiencies in the U.S.

While the specific demographics listed above may struggle to get enough nutrients from their diet alone, they’re certainly not the only individuals that fail to reach nutrient sufficiency on a daily basis. Diet, age, and pregnancy status aside, when it comes to getting adequate essential nutrients, many Americans miss the mark

Almost one-third of Americans are at risk of being deficient in at least one nutrient (and dealing with significant health implications associated with that deficiency), and more than 30% of U.S. adults come in below the EAR (estimated average requirement) on eight key nutrients when relying on diet alone:

According to mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, a variety of structures and functions (e.g., bone health, immune system function, vision, etc.) rely on these micronutrients, so missing out on them affects us down to the very cellular level.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Which supplement is ideal for your unique health needs?

Addressing nutrient gaps is important, but the goal is to thrive (not just survive). Depending on your unique health circumstance, there’s likely an equally unique supplement that can help address your need.

For example, if you’re looking for comprehensive vision support, an eye health supplement that supports visual performance and longevity might be right for you! If it’s joint health and mobility you seek, a turmeric supplement might fit the bill.

The point is, the supplement market is as specialized and diverse as each human seeking holistic health support. That’s why we created this quiz to see what type of supplement might be best to help bolster your whole-body health and enhance your well-being (plus, which mindbodygreen supplement can address your personal health need and help you reach your wellness goals).

The takeaway.

Supplements won't solve all of your health problems, but they are a pivotal part of the holistic health equation to optimize your well-being, so that you feel your absolute best each day. With so many nutrient insufficiencies prevalent in the U.S., taking a daily comprehensive multivitamin can be a good place to start.

For a high-potency, vegan multi that delivers 14 essential vitamins, 11 essential minerals, two trace minerals, and six bonus longevity botanicals, consider mbg's ultimate multivitamin+ to make sure your body has everything it needs to support top-notch cellular performance.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(58)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(58)
ultimate multivitamin+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan
Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Integrative Health

This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Work Weeks

Morgan Chamberlain
This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Work Weeks
Integrative Health

3 Unexpected Omega-3 Benefits That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Unexpected Omega-3 Benefits That Are (Almost) Too Good To Be True
Beauty

The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines
Integrative Health

This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Sarah Regan
This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Integrative Health

3 Good-For-You Habits That Might Actually Mess With A Healthy Poop Routine

Merrell Readman
3 Good-For-You Habits That Might Actually Mess With A Healthy Poop Routine
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty
Functional Food

This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok—Here's How To Enhance The Benefits

Hannah Frye
This Coffee Trend Is All Over TikTok—Here's How To Enhance The Benefits
Beauty

You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm
Functional Food

These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss

Brittany Loggins
These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss
Spirituality

This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends—And Lovers

Sarah Regan
This Surprising Zodiac Duo Can Make Great Friends—And Lovers
Home

Consider These Pillows A Nightly Massage For Your Stiff, Sore Neck

Emma Loewe
Consider These Pillows A Nightly Massage For Your Stiff, Sore Neck
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-vitamins-should-i-take
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!