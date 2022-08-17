The expansive world of dietary supplements can be… overwhelming, to say the least. Broadly speaking, as humans we all have similar general needs for nutrition, sleep, and exercise, but an individual’s supplement regimen is 100% tailored to their unique health concerns and needs.

The personalized nature of supplementation is what makes it such an incredible tool for optimizing well-being! And with the right guidance and science-backed information, it doesn’t have to be so complicated and confusing.

At mindbodygreen, we’re committed to not only offering high-quality, innovative supplements that meet specific health needs, but breaking down the complexity of this notoriously complex industry as well.

In this article, we hope to provide you with a little more insight into how you might benefit from a new supplement yourself. (Plus, a quiz to help you narrow down what vitamins you should take to meet your personal health goals!)