The Supplement Optometrists & Neuroscientists Take For Vision + Eye Longevity

We use screens all day, every day—for work, for entertainment, and just about everything in between. If the internet wasn’t already a part of your professional and personal lives, the pandemic has likely solidified digital technology’s spot in your daily routine for keeping up with current events, connecting with friends, catching up on emails, seeking entertainment, and more.

In fact, a 2021 Statista survey found that 46% of respondents spent an average of five to six hours on their phone every day. That's just one screen, mind you. Add on a full (or even partial) work day in front of a computer, and you’re looking at a serious amount of daily screen time.

Here’s the thing: Since digital technology has fully infiltrated just about every activity in our day-to-day routine, we haven’t made proper adjustments to ensure our eyes and brains are taken care of. Optometrists and neuroscientists are now finding that excessive screen time is causing a number of concerns for the overall health and longevity of our central nervous systems.

So, what does this mean for our ocular health? Biologically speaking, we simply aren’t equipped to stare at screens 24/7. Too much screen time can lead to eye dryness (from lack of blinking), digital eye strain, screen fatigue, and unwanted side effects from increased blue light exposure.