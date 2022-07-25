The Supplement Optometrists & Neuroscientists Take For Vision + Eye Longevity

Optometrists & Neuroscientists Adore This Antioxidant-Packed Eye Health Supplement
We use screens all day, every day—for work, for entertainment, and just about everything in between. If the internet wasn’t already a part of your professional and personal lives, the pandemic has likely solidified digital technology’s spot in your daily routine for keeping up with current events, connecting with friends, catching up on emails, seeking entertainment, and more.
In fact, a 2021 Statista survey found that 46% of respondents spent an average of five to six hours on their phone every day. That's just one screen, mind you. Add on a full (or even partial) work day in front of a computer, and you’re looking at a serious amount of daily screen time.
Here’s the thing: Since digital technology has fully infiltrated just about every activity in our day-to-day routine, we haven’t made proper adjustments to ensure our eyes and brains are taken care of. Optometrists and neuroscientists are now finding that excessive screen time is causing a number of concerns for the overall health and longevity of our central nervous systems.
So, what does this mean for our ocular health? Biologically speaking, we simply aren’t equipped to stare at screens 24/7. Too much screen time can lead to eye dryness (from lack of blinking), digital eye strain, screen fatigue, and unwanted side effects from increased blue light exposure.
eye health+
Visual performance support for the digital age*
The truth is that we need to support our eye health and vision longevity now more than ever. At mindbodygreen, we’ve been keeping a pulse on this tech trend for quite some time. That’s why we created our comprehensive vision longevity supplement, eye health+.
Our eyes are one of the most metabolically active organs in our entire body—meaning there’s a high demand for energy and nutrients that can only be met with proper nutrition and key lifestyle habits. With so much metabolic activity going on and increased exposure to environmental stressors—e.g., blue light and air pollutants—our eyes are more susceptible to oxidative stress, which means we need eye-specific antioxidants to fight off free radicals and maintain healthy eye function.*
The problem? It can be difficult to get key ocular carotenoids with potent antioxidant actions—namely, lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin—from diet alone (much less every day). That’s why mbg’s eye health+ includes clinically- researched, full-potency doses of these critical carotenoids, plus two additional eye-supporting botanicals: Patagonian maqui berry and saffron.*
In just one daily capsule, here’s how each of the plant bioactives in mbg’s vegan formula promotes eye health, function, and longevity:*
- Lutein and zeaxanthin promote macular health and longevity by operating as “internal sunglasses” to provide photoprotection from blue light and enhancing overall visual performance. They work at the back of the retina in its centermost area (the macula).
- Astaxanthin is busy neutralizing free radicals in the front of our eyes, combating eye strain and fatigue, promoting ocular blood flow, improving dynamic focus, and sharpening vision in the process.
- Patagonian maqui berry combats eye dryness and ocular fatigue by increasing tear production, improving lubrication, and fighting free radicals.
- Saffron has antioxidant and neuroprotective properties that help it support retinal function, bolster photoreceptor cells, reduce eye pressure, and enhance visual acuity.
If you’re looking for high-quality, holistic eye support, mbg’s eye health+ is unlike any other ocular supplement on the market. But don’t take our word for it—just ask what expert neuro-ophthalmologists, optometrists, neurologists, neuroscientists, research scientists, registered dietitians, and toxicologists think of our innovative, plant-based formula:
“eye health+ provides 5 powerful antioxidants our eyes need to stay healthy.”
“Vision is perhaps the most important of the 5 senses, and our eyes need unique botanical nutrients daily to keep them healthy. This is critical now more than ever in our digital world, with increased demands on our eyes from excess screen time. The nutrients found in mbg's eye health+ provide 5 powerful antioxidants our eyes need to stay healthy. Two macular carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin, act as our natural sunglasses and blue blockers, neutralizing the harmful effects of UV and blue light, and are crucial for macular health and longevity. Astaxanthin, often called the "king of antioxidants," also fights against oxidative stress in the eye, improves ocular blood flow, and protects the retina. The anthocyanins found in maqui berry support healthy tear production to fight dry eye, while saffron's crocins deliver anti-inflammatory effects that protect the retina. Together, these 5 powerhouse botanicals support healthy eyes for adults of all ages.”*
—Rudrani Banik, M.D., integrative neuro-ophthalmologist & associate professor
“All 5 bioactives support multiple dimensions of ocular function and health.”
“The eyes are the window to our brains and together they create our visual circuitry via a beautifully intricate network of photoreceptors, neurons, blood vessels, muscles, and more. Our eyes are also an oft neglected organ when it comes to daily health practices. In this world of near focus excess (prolonged computer use, phones close to our face, etc.), our eyes are experiencing burnout, and visual longevity is at stake. That's why the eye-critical plant nutrients in mbg's eye health+ supplement excite me: Not only do all 5 bioactives support multiple dimensions of ocular function and health, they're also sourced from premium botanicals: sustainable algae, marigold flowers, saffron flower, and Patagonian maqui berry.”*
—Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., board-certified neurologist & environmental toxicologist
“Our eyes deserve great nutrients for daily support and lifelong health.”
“An integral part of the body, our eyes deserve great nutrients for daily support and lifelong health. The mindbodygreen eye health+ formula delivers critical phytonutrients—lutein and zeaxanthin to support good clear vision, astaxanthin that helps with proper blood flow into the eyes plus eye muscle relaxation from eye strain, and the antioxidant superfruit maqui berry to help improve tear production and quality. Finally, saffron is an effective anti-inflammatory botanical to help protect retinal health and function. This supplement is like "internal sunglasses" to keep our eyes comfortable and healthy.”*
—Jeffrey Anshel, O.D., FAAO, optometrist & author
“Preserving one's eye health is associated with increased quality of life and longevity.”
“Given the many physiological and anatomical connections between the eyes and the brain, I consider eye health and brain health to be one and the same. There is growing science demonstrating that preserving one's eye health is associated with increased quality of life and longevity. That is why I'm so excited about the ingredient combination in mindbodygreen's eye health+. It features colorful phytonutrients that are scientifically shown to support eye health, an often overlooked facet of brain health. Fascinatingly, these bioactives are also associated with improved cognitive and mood, making this a powerful combination!”*
—Milene Brownlow, Ph.D., neuroscientist & cognitive health scientist
“A rainbow of visual phytonutrients with clinically tested eye health benefits”
“I’ve been studying astaxanthin since my postdoctoral tenure in algal molecular biology. Astaxanthin is one of nature’s most powerful known antioxidants. Natural astaxanthin is made by algae, known for giving salmon, lobsters, and flamingos their reddish hue. Like a rainbow of visual phytonutrients, mbg's eye health+ captures the antioxidant function of many colorful plant pigments that have clinically tested eye health benefits. AstaReal® Astaxanthin supports the muscles that frame the lens at the front of the eye, helping to maintain dynamic focus and recharge tired eyes, to promote daily visual performance.”*
—Karen Hecht, Ph.D., scientific affairs manager at AstaReal
“Our eyes are working super hard, and they deserve daily attention and support!”
“Now more than ever, so many of us spend most of our day looking at screens. Our eyes are working super hard, and they deserve daily attention and support! So often in my work with clients, I’ve seen people taking multiple supplements to provide carotenoids and polyphenols to promote eye health, but frequently using products that either don't contain useful doses (i.e., those backed by the research studies) or haven’t undergone rigorous purity or potency testing. What I love about mbg’s eye health+ is that it provides 5 key botanical bioactives (astaxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, maqui berry, and saffron) in their full-potency, clinical trial-rooted doses—all in just 1 daily capsule.”*
—Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian & health coach
“eye health+ is like your personal set of internal sunglasses.”
“There are over 600 carotenoids found in nature, but only 2 of them are deposited in the macula of the eye: lutein and zeaxanthin (which we’re underconsuming as a nation). The macula is critical for central and color vision, plus seeing fine details. Our eyes are a highly metabolic organ and therefore susceptible to free radicals from light and pollutants. Clinically shown to increase macular carotenoid density, Lutemax® 2020 lutein and zeaxanthin are expert antioxidants that combat oxidative stress in the eyes, support light filtering, and improve photostress recovery and visual performance. mbg's eye health+ is like your personal set of internal sunglasses.”*
—Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN, vice president of scientific & regulatory affairs at OmniActive Health Technologies
“Full-potency doses of each nutrient to support my eyes from within.”
“With increasing screen time, I’m more intentional about looking after my eyes than ever before. As a dietitian, I’m mindful of daily habits that support long-term health, and my vision is critical. This unique formula from mindbodygreen is rooted in science and rich in carotenoids like astaxanthin, zeaxanthin, and lutein and anthocyanins from maqui berry. These phytochemicals aid in blue light filtering, visual acuity, and lubrication of tired eyes. What I love most about eye health+ is that just one capsule provides clinically shown full-potency doses of each nutrient, to support my eyes from within.”*
—Cliona Byrnes, RDN, nutrition research dietitian
eye health+
Visual performance support for the digital age*
eye health+
Visual performance support for the digital age*