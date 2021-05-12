4 Reasons You Should Book An Eye Exam (Even If Your Eyes Feel Fine)

Eye health is a perfect example of what we mean. We know that sight is important, but many of us haven't prioritized it as self-care. How do we know that? Because even though 84% of people rate vision as the most important sense, half skip their annual eye exam!

Our eyes play a critical role in our overall health, and in celebration of May as Healthy Vision Month, we're making squinting at street signs a thing of the past. Scheduling an annual comprehensive eye exam with VSP Vision Care is a serious gesture of self-care. You've got your go-to acupuncturist, favorite yoga teacher, and preferred esthetician, but have you befriended an optometrist yet? Let's get (20/20) clear on why that's so important: