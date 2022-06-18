 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
We Need Even More Vitamin C As We Age — How To Raise Your Status
|
Expert Reviewed We Need Even More Vitamin C As We Age — How To Raise Your Status

We Need Even More Vitamin C As We Age — How To Raise Your Status

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Over 60? You Might Need More Of This Vitamin — How To Increase Your Levels

Image by adamkaz / iStock

June 18, 2022 — 16:02 PM

While vitamin C insufficiency is a prevalent problem that affects 46% of the U.S. adult population (yes, almost half of American adults), people over 60 are even more likely to have suboptimal vitamin C levels. In fact, a meta-analysis published in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research found that adults between the age of 60 and 96 had significantly lower vitamin C plasma levels when compared to younger individuals (i.e., aged 15 to 65) following the same intake of vitamin C.

Considering sufficient vitamin C levels are vital for optimizing immune health, cognitive function, and overall longevity, this age-related health challenge is concerning, to say the least.* 

Why our vitamin C status changes as we age.

While the science shows that older adults have lower vitamin C levels, the exact cause of this unfortunate phenomenon is not completely clear. 

One theory is that our need for antioxidant activity increases with age due to higher levels of oxidative stress. Vitamin C is a dynamic and eager scavenger of free radicals that increases antioxidant activity in the body not only by combating reactive oxidative species (ROS) on its own, but by regenerating other antioxidant powerhouses (e.g., glutathione and vitamin E) as well.* Like vitamin C, our body stores of “master antioxidant” glutathione also decrease with age. This decrease in antioxidant activity levels means there’s a greater need for antioxidants to combat ROS.

While it’s important for people of all ages to be cognizant of vitamin C levels, increasing vitamin C intake through diet and quality supplementation can both restore glutathione and maintain healthy overall antioxidant levels, which is especially beneficial for older adults.* And these vitamin C-optimizing practices should ideally be a daily consideration (and endeavor).

Another theory is that vitamin C absorption is less efficient in our later years (although, it’s not always efficient for younger people either). Taking a bioavailable vitamin C supplement known to impact cellular vitamin C actions can ensure you’re both absorbing, retaining, and fully leveraging the essential vitamin so it can support brain and whole-body longevity (among other incredible health benefits).* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to promote healthy vitamin C levels throughout life.

For a targeted approach that addresses the major obstacles for age-related insufficient vitamin C levels (i.e., absorption and antioxidant turnover rate), consider taking a premium vitamin C supplement with bioavailable vitamin C that’s been clinically shown to increase plasma vitamin C levels and overall antioxidant activity as evidenced by key biomarkers.* (Hint: mbg’s vitamin C potency+ fits the bill.)

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+ contains a full-potency dose (1,000 milligrams) of a unique vitamin-C-lipid-citrus bioflavonoid trio called PureWay-C™ that demonstrates superior absorption (i.e., a 233% higher cellular absorption rate than ascorbic acid on its own) and free radical-scavenging abilities (i.e., it’s 11% more effective at fighting ROS than other forms of vitamin C).*† 

While high-quality supplementation with superior bioavailability and bioefficacy is the most effective way to ensure healthy vitamin C levels every day, eating vitamin-C-rich foods—such as guavas, sweet red peppers, kiwi, and oranges—can also help ensure you’re getting enough of the potent antioxidant (plus other awesome nutrients and phytonutrients, too).* We recommend combining both strategies.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Vitamin C is critical for keeping your brain, heart, skin, and immune system healthy.* However, maintaining sufficient vitamin C levels can be more challenging than you’d think—especially later in life. 

If you’re over 60 (or any age, for that matter), taking a daily vitamin C supplement with optimized bioavailability and efficacy like mbg’s vitamin C potency+ can ensure you’re getting all the C you need to combat oxidative stress, bolster glutathione levels, and more to support healthy aging.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
† PureWay-C™ research has demonstrated superior cellular uptake & retention rates, serum response, and bioactivity compared to other forms of vitamin C (e.g., ascorbic acid, calcium ascorbate, Ester-C).
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
vitamin C potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Thought My Chest Pain Was From COVID — Then I Got This Frightening Diagnosis

Bobby Goines
I Thought My Chest Pain Was From COVID — Then I Got This Frightening Diagnosis
Integrative Health

The Best (& We Mean Best) Tips For Promoting Brain Longevity In Your 40s

Morgan Chamberlain
The Best (& We Mean Best) Tips For Promoting Brain Longevity In Your 40s
Women's Health

I Had Fertility Challenges: 5 Lifestyle Practices That Helped During My Journey

Juanina Kocher
I Had Fertility Challenges: 5 Lifestyle Practices That Helped During My Journey
Beauty

Not To Brag, But I'm Obsessed With How Hydrated This Product Makes My Skin Feel

Alexandra Engler
Not To Brag, But I'm Obsessed With How Hydrated This Product Makes My Skin Feel
Beauty

Does Sunscreen Prevent Tanning? Here's What The Experts Have To Say

Hannah Frye
Does Sunscreen Prevent Tanning? Here's What The Experts Have To Say
Home

How To Get Stubborn Pit Stains Out Of Your Favorite White Shirts Once & For All

Sarah Regan
How To Get Stubborn Pit Stains Out Of Your Favorite White Shirts Once & For All
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Cancer Season & The Summer Solstice Arrive This Week: What You Need To Know

The AstroTwins
Cancer Season & The Summer Solstice Arrive This Week: What You Need To Know
Personal Growth

Always Try To Rationalize Your Emotions? You May Have This Rare Personality Type

Sarah Regan
Always Try To Rationalize Your Emotions? You May Have This Rare Personality Type
Beauty

Dealing With Dull Skin? You're Going To Want To Load Up On This Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
Dealing With Dull Skin? You're Going To Want To Load Up On This Ingredient
Beauty

This Is The Key To Softer, Salon-Quality Hair — No Blowout Required

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Key To Softer, Salon-Quality Hair — No Blowout Required
Home

If You Have A Sunny Garden, This Is The Most Multi-Purpose Plant You Can Grow

Emma Loewe
If You Have A Sunny Garden, This Is The Most Multi-Purpose Plant You Can Grow
Integrative Health

If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin

Hannah Frye
If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-c-levels-decrease-as-we-age-what-to-do-about-it
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!