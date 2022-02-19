 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Waiting Until The Last Minute To Take Vitamin C Isn't Effective — Here's Why
|
Expert Reviewed Waiting Until The Last Minute To Take Vitamin C Isn't Effective — Here's Why

Waiting Until The Last Minute To Take Vitamin C Isn't Effective — Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Don't Wait Until You're Feeling Crappy To Take This Supplement

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

February 19, 2022 — 10:02 AM

It’s Friday morning: coworkers have been calling out left and right and you wake up feeling subpar. Maybe you should’ve gone to bed earlier last night, or at least opted for a bowl of chicken noodle soup to nourish yourself. You head downstairs and reach for your vitamin C, hoping it’ll enhance your well-being—after all, you’re so close to the weekend!

While many have been in this exact predicament, waiting until the last minute to up your vitamin C intake may not be the most effective approach to support your immunity (because that's not exactly how nutrients and robust immune systems work).*

Should vitamin C be taken "as needed" or proactively?

While vitamin C is a powerful player in both innate and adaptive immune response and function, taking it as needed certainly won't hurt, but it's not going to be the most effective approach for supporting your immune health.*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
vitamin C potency+

When it comes to immunity, vitamin C is a key player.* In fact, vitamin C gets utilized at such a high rate by our immune cells that vitamin C stores need to be replenished in order to keep your immune system healthy and resilient.* 

In other words, if you want to fully support your immune system, making sure you get enough vitamin C daily is vital.* And considering 46% of U.S. adults are failing to consume the recommended amount of vitamin C each day, there’s a 50/50 chance you could benefit from a high-quality, daily vitamin C supplement.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How does vitamin C support immunity?

Vitamin C is the body’s leading water-soluble antioxidant, and its free-radical scavenging abilities and anti-inflammatory actions are an important part of the body’s immune response across organ systems.* 

For starters, the essential vitamin helps protect the body’s first line of defense—the skin.* Vitamin C helps strengthen the epithelial barrier, aka the skin’s physical barrier that helps protect the body from the outside environment.* As a scavenger of reactive oxidative species (ROS), vitamin C maintains oxidative balance in the skin and throughout the rest of the body.*

When it comes to innate immunity (i.e., the natural defense mechanisms you are born with), vitamin C helps regulate several aspects of white blood cell function.* It is involved in the production, regulation, and function of different types of leukocytes, such as neutrophils—white blood cells that patrol the body to keep it safe; in other words, you can't even create the immune cells (to fight for you) without vitamin C.*

All in all, vitamin C is an undeniably important micronutrient that directly supports the immune system from multiple angles, helping to bolster the body’s natural defenses and combat oxidative stress.*

The bottom line.

Your immune system isn't going to benefit if you add vitamin C to your routine as a last resort. When it comes to supporting your immune health, think of vitamin C as your starting quarterback—not the Hail Mary pass you make when the clock is running out.* 

If you’re struggling to get enough C from your foods alone, consider supplementing with a vitamin C supplement to bridge the nutrient gap and ensure you’re reaching sufficient levels of the essential vitamin.* 

A high-quality, bioavailable vitamin C supplement—like mindbodygreen’s vitamin C potency+—can help support not only your immune system, but also your skin health, cardiovascular function, and nervous system.* When it comes to whole-body health, vitamin C truly is an all-star athlete.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
vitamin C potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Mineral Is Essential For Sleep: Your Guide To Supplementing With It

Emma Loewe
This Mineral Is Essential For Sleep: Your Guide To Supplementing With It
Integrative Health

How Much CBD Do You Actually Need To Relax? Doctors Weigh In*

Julia Guerra
How Much CBD Do You Actually Need To Relax? Doctors Weigh In*
Integrative Health

Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long, Healthy Life?*

Morgan Chamberlain
Could This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be The Key To A Long, Healthy Life?*
Beauty

Is This Sneaky Shower Habit Secretly Drying Out Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Sneaky Shower Habit Secretly Drying Out Your Skin?
Integrative Health

With All The Vitamin C Supplements On The Market, These Are Our Top Picks

Morgan Chamberlain
With All The Vitamin C Supplements On The Market, These Are Our Top Picks
Spirituality

This Simple Exercise Can Help Release "Stuck" Emotions & Unresolved Trauma

Jason Wachob
This Simple Exercise Can Help Release "Stuck" Emotions & Unresolved Trauma
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

11 Lush Creams That Will Help Smooth Fine Lines & Wrinkles

Emily Rekstis
11 Lush Creams That Will Help Smooth Fine Lines & Wrinkles
Women's Health

Can You Take Collagen While You're Pregnant? What The Experts Say

Alexandra Engler
Can You Take Collagen While You're Pregnant? What The Experts Say
Functional Food

I'm A PhD: If I Could Only Use 3 Spices, This Would Definitely Be One Of Them

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
I'm A PhD: If I Could Only Use 3 Spices, This Would Definitely Be One Of Them
Recipes

This Colorful, Easy-To-Make Nourish Bowl Keeps Me Energized All Day Long

Jamie Schneider
This Colorful, Easy-To-Make Nourish Bowl Keeps Me Energized All Day Long
Home

Found: A Colorful Carnivore You Can Totally Keep As A Houseplant

Emma Loewe
Found: A Colorful Carnivore You Can Totally Keep As A Houseplant
Spirituality

Dreaming About Traveling? Here's What It Means, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
Dreaming About Traveling? Here's What It Means, According To Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/waiting-until-youre-feeling-crappy-to-take-vitamin-c-isnt-effective
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!