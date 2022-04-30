Having many years under your belt isn’t the only time to be concerned with your vitamin C status. Recent research from the European Journal of Nutrition has unveiled the benefits of vitamin C supplementation for young adults aged 20 to 39. In the study, supplementation “increased work motivation and attentional focus and contributed to better performance on cognitive tasks requiring sustained energy.”*

Memory support and improved cognitive performance aren’t the only brain-related benefits of this famous immune-supporting vitamin.* Vitamin C is also critical for synthesizing neurotransmitters, including norepinephrine which plays a role in mood regulation.* Evidence for this? Glad you asked. A 2018 Antioxidants study found that individuals with the highest plasma (i.e., blood levels) vitamin C concentrations were likely to have an elevated mood.* Sufficient vitamin C status was also inversely correlated with sadness, anger, and confusion.* Translation: Higher vitamin C levels are linked to a happier state.* (So cool).

Even before our bodies are subjected to work and cognitive demands, vitamin C plays a crucial role in healthy neurodevelopment and is involved in myelin (i.e., the sheath that protects nerves—including the spinal cord) and neuron formation.* So basically, you need vitamin C during every stage of your life.