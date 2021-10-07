In essence, the study found a link between vitamin C status (as measured by serum levels in the blood) and mental vitality. According to the paper, supplementing with vitamin C "effectively increased work motivation and attentional focus and contributed to better performance on cognitive tasks requiring sustained attention."* This was following findings that "inadequate" vitamin C levels were linked to low "mental vitality," meaning suboptimal mental energy and focus.

The results were drawn based on a population-based cross-sectional investigation of 214 healthy young adults, who were first assessed for vitamin C concentrations in the blood versus their mental and physical energy, attention levels, and their mood.