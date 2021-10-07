 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Need To Focus? Supplementing With This May Help, According To Research*
|
Expert Reviewed Need To Focus? Supplementing With This May Help, According To Research*

Need To Focus? Supplementing With This May Help, According To Research*

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Woman Texting on her Phone at Work

Image by Aila Images / Stocksy

October 7, 2021 — 11:07 AM

If you include vitamin C supplement in your routine, you might be mostly thinking about its benefits for supporting your immune resilience.* But a new cross-sectional analysis, published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Nutrition explored the link between vitamin C and mental function.*

The link between mental function and vitamin C concentrations.

In essence, the study found a link between vitamin C status (as measured by serum levels in the blood) and mental vitality. According to the paper, supplementing with vitamin C "effectively increased work motivation and attentional focus and contributed to better performance on cognitive tasks requiring sustained attention."* This was following findings that "inadequate" vitamin C levels were linked to low "mental vitality," meaning suboptimal mental energy and focus.

The results were drawn based on a population-based cross-sectional investigation of 214 healthy young adults, who were first assessed for vitamin C concentrations in the blood versus their mental and physical energy, attention levels, and their mood.

immune support+

immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(9)
immune support+

Participants who had inadequate vitamin C levels then participated in a double-blind randomized control trial where one group was randomized to receive 500 mg of vitamin C twice a day for 4 weeks and the other took a placebo. Following the trial, they were able to conclude that those who took a supplemented with vitamin C saw a significant increase in attention and work absorption, with some improvement in energy levels and engagement—but no change in mood.*

Advertisement

Other potential benefits of supplementing with vitamin C.

Though it's probably best known for it's link to supporting the immune system, vitamin C can also help combat oxidative stress, promote natural collagen production, enhance iron absorption, and more—yes, including promoting healthy cognitive function.* That's one multi-tasking water-soluble vitamin!

Supporting cognition and focus can also include behavior as much as nutrition: practicing meditation, getting moving, and getting enough quality sleep are all other key components of making sure you (and your brain) are able to function at your best.

(And by the way, if you are looking to promote immunity, here's a list of the best supplements to try from a Ph.D. & R.D.)

immune support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(9)
immune support+

immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

immune support+

immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(9)
immune support+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age

Sarah Regan
How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age
Mental Health

I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me

Marissa Miller
I Wasn't Sure I Had An Eating Disorder, Until I Realized How Food Controlled Me
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Go-To Green Smoothie Is A+ For Brain Health (Duh)

Jamie Schneider
This Neuroscientist's Go-To Green Smoothie Is A+ For Brain Health (Duh)
Integrative Health

This Calming Supplement Is Like A Yoga Class In A Gelcap, Reviewers Say*

Emma Loewe
This Calming Supplement Is Like A Yoga Class In A Gelcap, Reviewers Say*
Integrative Health

A PhD & RD's Nonnegotiables For Stellar Sleep (They May Surprise You!)

Jason Wachob
A PhD & RD's Nonnegotiables For Stellar Sleep (They May Surprise You!)
Recipes

This Mediterranean-Inspired Grain Bowl Is A Healthier Take On Risotto

Emily Paster
This Mediterranean-Inspired Grain Bowl Is A Healthier Take On Risotto
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All

Emma Loewe
Stress Increases During Menopause: 6 Ways To Stay Calm Through It All
Recipes

An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices

Eliza Sullivan
An Oven-Baked Cauliflower Steak With Inflammation-Easing Spices
Beauty

Swollen Under-Eyes? This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
Swollen Under-Eyes? This Genius Tip Can Nix Puffiness & Dark Circles
Beauty

If You Like To Wear Your Hair In A Bun, Don't Make This Cringey Mistake

Jamie Schneider
If You Like To Wear Your Hair In A Bun, Don't Make This Cringey Mistake
Integrative Health

PSA: Don't Make This Major (And Common!) Vitamin D Mistake

Jamie Schneider
PSA: Don't Make This Major (And Common!) Vitamin D Mistake
Love

9 Signs You Might Be The "Clingy" One In Your Relationships

Julie Nguyen
9 Signs You Might Be The "Clingy" One In Your Relationships
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-c-brain-health-link

Your article and new folder have been saved!