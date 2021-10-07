Need To Focus? Supplementing With This May Help, According To Research*
If you include vitamin C supplement in your routine, you might be mostly thinking about its benefits for supporting your immune resilience.* But a new cross-sectional analysis, published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Nutrition explored the link between vitamin C and mental function.*
The link between mental function and vitamin C concentrations.
In essence, the study found a link between vitamin C status (as measured by serum levels in the blood) and mental vitality. According to the paper, supplementing with vitamin C "effectively increased work motivation and attentional focus and contributed to better performance on cognitive tasks requiring sustained attention."* This was following findings that "inadequate" vitamin C levels were linked to low "mental vitality," meaning suboptimal mental energy and focus.
The results were drawn based on a population-based cross-sectional investigation of 214 healthy young adults, who were first assessed for vitamin C concentrations in the blood versus their mental and physical energy, attention levels, and their mood.
Participants who had inadequate vitamin C levels then participated in a double-blind randomized control trial where one group was randomized to receive 500 mg of vitamin C twice a day for 4 weeks and the other took a placebo. Following the trial, they were able to conclude that those who took a supplemented with vitamin C saw a significant increase in attention and work absorption, with some improvement in energy levels and engagement—but no change in mood.*
Other potential benefits of supplementing with vitamin C.
Though it's probably best known for it's link to supporting the immune system, vitamin C can also help combat oxidative stress, promote natural collagen production, enhance iron absorption, and more—yes, including promoting healthy cognitive function.* That's one multi-tasking water-soluble vitamin!
Supporting cognition and focus can also include behavior as much as nutrition: practicing meditation, getting moving, and getting enough quality sleep are all other key components of making sure you (and your brain) are able to function at your best.
(And by the way, if you are looking to promote immunity, here's a list of the best supplements to try from a Ph.D. & R.D.)
