Though it's probably best known for it's link to supporting the immune system, vitamin C can also help combat oxidative stress, promote natural collagen production, enhance iron absorption, and more—yes, including promoting healthy cognitive function.* That's one multi-tasking water-soluble vitamin!

Supporting cognition and focus can also include behavior as much as nutrition: practicing meditation, getting moving, and getting enough quality sleep are all other key components of making sure you (and your brain) are able to function at your best.

