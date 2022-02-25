The Weird Connection Between ‘Euphoria’ & Vitamin C Supplements

If you’re like most people right now, you’re not quite “living”—you’re just waiting for the next episode of Euphoria to drop. So to fill my personally dull days with dramatic yet impeccably chill vibes, I’ve been listening to the Euphoria season two soundtrack.

If you’re already familiar with the soundtrack, you’ve probably come across a song called “Vitamin C” by CAN, and being mindbodygreen, we couldn’t pass up the chance to relate an essential vitamin to an electrifying TV show that everyone is talking about.

The characters Jules, Elliot, and Rue listen to CAN’s “Vitamin C” in the fourth episode of the newest season while driving in the car. While much of the soundtrack has been the masterpiece of Labrinth, this song was released in 1972 (classic of Elliot to be playing anything but a modern song, no?).

But that’s not the only way vitamin C is connected to Euphoria. It turns out the actual vitamin has some euphoric effects of its own.* And with the season finale upon us, we’re all about to feel a little down. (Let’s be honest, it’s one of the few joys that makes the Sunday Scaries a little less, well, scary.) But could vitamin C, the supplement, be just the mood boost we need to fight the post-Euphoria blues?*

Let’s dig in—because there is some science to accompany all of this TV talk.