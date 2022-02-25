The Weird Connection Between ‘Euphoria’ & Vitamin C Supplements

What Do Your Mood, Vitamin C & "Euphoria" Have In Common?
If you’re like most people right now, you’re not quite “living”—you’re just waiting for the next episode of Euphoria to drop. So to fill my personally dull days with dramatic yet impeccably chill vibes, I’ve been listening to the Euphoria season two soundtrack.
If you’re already familiar with the soundtrack, you’ve probably come across a song called “Vitamin C” by CAN, and being mindbodygreen, we couldn’t pass up the chance to relate an essential vitamin to an electrifying TV show that everyone is talking about.
The characters Jules, Elliot, and Rue listen to CAN’s “Vitamin C” in the fourth episode of the newest season while driving in the car. While much of the soundtrack has been the masterpiece of Labrinth, this song was released in 1972 (classic of Elliot to be playing anything but a modern song, no?).
But that’s not the only way vitamin C is connected to Euphoria. It turns out the actual vitamin has some euphoric effects of its own.* And with the season finale upon us, we’re all about to feel a little down. (Let’s be honest, it’s one of the few joys that makes the Sunday Scaries a little less, well, scary.) But could vitamin C, the supplement, be just the mood boost we need to fight the post-Euphoria blues?*
Let’s dig in—because there is some science to accompany all of this TV talk.
How vitamin C impacts mood.
Vitamin C is involved in a variety of critical processes throughout the body (that's why it's essential and we must consume it daily), but its high concentration in brain and neuroendocrine tissue suggests it’s vital for the proper function of those tissues.* What’s more, research indicates that vitamin C has a real connection to mood.*
An Antioxidants study conducted in New Zealand explored this relationship in male students aged 18 to 35.
Researchers fed the students two gold kiwifruits a day (that’s about 130 milligrams of vitamin C per kiwifruit for 260 milligrams total each day, by the way) and found a significant association between participants’ mood state and vitamin C status.
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
Specifically, the results revealed that individuals with the highest vitamin C levels in their blood were more likely to also have an elevated mood.* A decrease in total mood disturbance (i.e., a measure of overall negative mood) and increase in vigor (i.e., energy and enthusiasm) were also observed at the end of the study.*
In addition to these results, the study suggests a correlation between vitamin C status and less anger and confusion.* Who knew two kiwis a day could do all that?
In another study published by the Pakistan Journal of Biological Sciences, high school students consumed 500 milligrams of vitamin C or a placebo daily for 14 days. The students that received vitamin C experienced reduced feelings of stress compared to the placebo control group.* Maybe the kids of Euphoria should try supplementing with vitamin C (looking at you, Cassie).
How to enhance your mood with vitamin C.
As the science reveals, vitamin C can have a serious impact on your emotional well-being.* Here are some ways to up your intake of the essential nutrient:
- Take a vitamin C supplement: Add a daily high-quality vitamin C supplement to your routine and stick to it with the level of commitment Cassie has for impressing Nate. The evidence supporting vitamin C’s connection to mood is exciting and growing.* Plus, mood isn’t the only thing that could improve with vitamin C supplementation—check out six other benefits here.
- Eat vitamin-C-rich foods: Pair the Euphoria season finale with a beautifully curated fruit and veggie tray filled with nature’s finest vitamin C—like guava and red peppers. (And don’t forget the kiwi!)
- Listen to “Vitamin C” on Euphoria’s soundtrack: According to Neuropsychologist Jennifer Wolkin, Ph.D., listening to music you like activates the pleasure center in the brain, releasing dopamine and serotonin. Double up on the good vibes by pairing up a chill soundtrack with your best friends. (Maybe message that bestie from high school to catch up, too!)
The bottom line
If you’re searching for impeccable vibes, look no further than the soundtrack of Euphoria. And if you’re looking for a supplement that promotes a happy mood, look no further than vitamin C—here’s a list of the best vitamin C supplements to kick off your hunt.*
Just like the characters of Euphoria, we’re all searching for those euphoric moments in life. Lucky for us, vitamin C has the potential for the major mood boost we all need.*
(Now let’s see if I can inject myself into the Euphoria universe by sending an email to cassie.howard@easthighlandhigh.edu with this article attached.)
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*