The Vitamin C Supplement Health & Beauty Experts Are Raving About

Health & Beauty Experts Love This Potent Vitamin C Supplement
With a plethora of citrus fruits and other vitamin-C-rich foods at our fingertips, you would think getting enough vitamin C each day would be a walk in the park. After all, most people get plenty of vitamin C from their diets—right?
Unfortunately, more U.S. adults struggle to consume adequate amounts of vitamin C each day than you may realize (a whopping 46%, in fact). The reality is this: Even in 2022, vitamin C insufficiency is a national concern that affects 42% of American adults, per results from blood tests.
In case you aren't aware, vitamin C is an integral part of many everyday physiological functions across body systems—from the brain and heart to our skin and joints, it's vital to everyday and long-term health.*
As the body's primary water-soluble antioxidant, it plays a leading role in the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions that support vascular function, collagen synthesis and maintenance, innate and adaptive immune response, the scavenging of free radicals, oxidative balance, and more.* So, yes—not getting enough vitamin C is a big deal.
When we're struggling to get the C we need from food, a high-quality vitamin C supplement can bridge the nutrient gap and ensure we're getting the potent, everyday antioxidant support we desperately need.* And gaps aside, science clearly indicates the incremental gain of higher potency vitamin C supplementation for robust and optimal health, from your immune function to cardiovascular system.*
For these reasons, at mbg, we wanted to create the best high-potency vitamin C supplement that prioritized cellular absorption, retention, and bio utilization—and so, we did.*
Enter: vitamin C potency+, mindbodygreen's innovative supplement that packs a potent 1,000-milligram dose of a highly absorbable vitamin C/lipid/citrus bioflavonoid trio with superior free-radical-scavenging abilities, anti-inflammatory actions, and rate of absorption compared to other forms of vitamin C.*†
Our high dose of vitamin C is personally escorted (it's fancy like that) by fatty acids from rice bran to aid in its transport and cellular absorption. Additionally, this scientifically advanced formula contains a broad spectrum of citrus bioflavonoids from 100% whole citrus fruits (lemon, Key lime, grapefruit, and orange) to help buffer the precious vitamin C from oxidation.*
This truly cutting-edge formula helps your body utilize a potent serving of C to its highest ability—and top health and beauty experts can't get enough.* Here's what doctors, nutritionists, scientists, medical estheticians, integrative health practitioners, and beauty pros alike have to say about vitamin C potency+.
"Highly effective 1,000-milligram dose of vitamin C with lipid and bioflavonoid technology"*
"As a physician and a mom of four boys, holistic health is a major cornerstone of my practice and life. Along with healthful eating, targeted doses of nutrients in their cleanest and most bioavailable forms are pivotal for holistic health, and vitamin C deserves a top-tier spot amongst healing nutrients. I highly recommend mbg's vitamin C potency+ because this vegan formula provides a highly effective 1,000-milligram dose of vitamin C with lipid and bioflavonoid technology for superior absorption and antioxidant action in the body. My family loves it and I'm sure yours will too!"*
—Madiha Saeed, M.D., family medicine physician
"With this optimized formula, I know my skin is getting the targeted tools and nourishment it needs daily."*
"While vitamin C is immune famous, I am loving mbg's vitamin C potency+ for a more 'superficial' reason—my skin! Along with being required for the antioxidant protection and cellular energy of every cell in our body (including skin cells like fibroblasts), vitamin C also directly supports our skin barrier because it's required for the production of collagen—the most widespread protein in our body (skin, gut, blood vessels, joints, and more). With this optimized formula that delivers on absorption and action, I know my skin is getting the targeted tools and nourishment it needs daily."*
—Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc, board-certified doctor of Chinese medicine & licensed acupuncturist
"I take vitamin C potency+ knowing its superior design, absorption, and performance are doing my body good."*
"Low vitamin C levels in the 21st century...that's not a thing, right? Think again. As a healthy eater, I was shocked last year to find out from my doctor that I had hypovitaminosis C, aka vitamin C deficiency. It's more common than you might think. As an entrepreneur, wife, and mom of two active little girls, I am proactive about sustainable tools for nutritional sufficiency, whole-body antioxidant balance, and immune strength. That's why vitamin C potency+ is a daily must for me. I take it with confidence, knowing its superior design, absorption, and performance are doing my body good."*
—Colleen Wachob, mbg co-founder & co-CEO
"A functional dosage of vitamin C optimized for absorption."*
"As a clinical nutrition expert in vitamins and supplementation, consideration of bioavailability and utilization in the body are key—especially when it comes to essential nutrients like vitamin C. Since vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, it is also a very fragile molecule that can be easily damaged during the digestive process when taken in a traditional supplement. mbg's vitamin C potency+ formula is thoughtful in every way, providing a functional dosage of vitamin C optimized for absorption so that you can truly experience the benefits of healthy vitamin C levels daily."*
—Brooke Scheller, DCN, M.S., CNS, doctor of clinical nutrition
"Powerhouse antioxidant support to protect our skin from the environment and promote healthy aging"*
"As a beauty expert, it's important for my skin and my clients' skin to be in its optimal state. Our skin is a reflection of what's happening inside our body, and antioxidant nutrients are pivotal to this inside-out beauty approach. As an essential water-soluble vitamin, I highly recommend vitamin C potency+ for its powerhouse antioxidant support to protect our skin from the environment, promote healthy aging, and enable optimal healing. With the advanced potency, bioavailability, and bioefficacy of this formula—your skin and entire body benefit."*
—Tiffany Lee, celebrity hairstylist, makeup artist, and licensed medical esthetician
"This vegan formula provides an ultra-potent 1,000-milligram dose of vitamin C with built-in absorption technology"*
"I provide integrative nutrition solutions for my clients to optimize their health and vitality. My top recommendation is the powerful antioxidant vitamin C, a daily immune system and whole-body necessity. If you like to live life to the fullest and feel your best—antioxidants are your best friends! Along with plant-centered eating, I highly recommend mbg's vitamin C potency+ because this vegan formula provides an ultra-potent 1,000-milligram dose of vitamin C with built-in absorption technology via lipids and citrus bioflavonoids. My clients love using it daily and while traveling!"*
—Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, longevity dietitian
"Optimized trio (vitamin C + lipids + citrus bioflavonoids) provides 1 gram of high-potency, bioavailable vitamin C"*
"This optimized trio (vitamin C + lipids + citrus bioflavonoids) provides 1 gram of high-potency, bioavailable vitamin C in each serving. That's the vitamin C equivalent of 76 limes! I recommend mbg's vitamin C potency+ because it embraces the latest in vitamin C absorption and efficacy science. Bioactive lipids from rice bran chauffeur vitamin C into the gut and cells throughout the body, while a colorful array of bioflavonoids from 100% whole citrus fruits buffers vitamin C from oxidation so vitamin C can deliver on its whole-body antioxidant and anti-inflammatory actions.”*
—Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg vice president, scientific affairs
