Tiffany Lee is a Los Angeles- based Celebrity Hairstylist, Makeup Artist, and Medical Esthetician. She has built a loyal community on social media through sharing her pro beauty tips, tutorials, and self-care rituals. Through each client’s experience, they feel a deep sense of connection as Tiffany sees beauty through the lens of personal growth and self evolution. It is her priority to teach self-care, self-love, and self-expression while educating that true beauty comes from within - a message that resonates with her deeply. She works with celebrities, thought leaders, and private clients while creating content and partnering with brands that align with this philosophy.

