These 2 (Very Powerful) Antioxidants Work Better Together — Here's Why

Vitamin C is famed for its antioxidant properties and regularly referenced as an important tool for combating oxidative stress in the body (especially when it comes to skin care).* But there’s another potent antioxidant whose actions are amplified in your body thanks to vitamin C (and vice versa): We’re talking about our “master antioxidant” glutathione.*

While many people have never even heard of glutathione before, experts—and research—say it plays an important (actually critical) role in fueling antioxidant pathways in your body.* In fact, glutathione is found in nearly every cell in your body and is important for detoxing chemicals, pollutants, and other modern stressors and toxins.*

And while vitamin C and glutathione are both dynamic in their own right, the duo becomes a powerhouse of antioxidant activity when they team up.* Here’s what you need to know.