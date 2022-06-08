This Little-Known Plant Promotes Stress Resilience, Mood Support & More

Ferira breaks it down further: "If we think of our brain as a muscle (though it's technically not), it's useful to explain cognitive flexibility. Imagine the actual muscles in your arms, legs, core, etc. (which are interestingly controlled by your brain), were rigid and lacking in flexibility, so you were lacking full range of motion to move, walk, run, dance, etc. Flexibility is so important, right? Now imagine that your brain was rigid and slow to react and adapt, instead of quick and flexible. We need to be able to flex, whether it be our muscles or our brain. In this way, kanna helps us flex our brain for agility and resilience."*