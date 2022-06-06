This Little-Known Plant Promotes Stress Resilience, Mood Support & More

Although we can’t avoid stress altogether (nor should we try), it’s possible to nurture your stress response via botanicals like kanna.* But take note: This is not the same as supporting your mood.

As mbg’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN explains, “Mood support is like the mothership health area, and an important one, but honing in further are specific benefits like stress resilience and anxiolytic pathways (i.e., fewer feelings of anxiousness and stress). The South African botanical kanna supports our cognitive ability to be emotionally tougher when coming up against stressors (um, daily). How? By interacting with our brain.”*

Ferira dives deeper, “Mechanistically, this unique, adaptogenic Sceletium tortuosum plant has been shown in clinical research using advanced MRI brain imaging to buffer our brain from stress by positively impacting our neurocircuitry.”* She points to a robustly designed randomized clinical trial leveraging 25 milligrams of Zembrin® kanna extract, which focused on the amygdala section of the brain and reactivity to threats. As seen in the results, participants were less reactive to these fearful stimuli.*

As mentioned earlier, we also know from preclinical animal research that Zembrin® kanna extract exerts dual-action benefits in the central nervous system by increasing serotonin levels and inhibiting PDE4.* “These two pathways net sustained neurochemical benefits for mood, as well as neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties—all of which are certainly helpful for our very active brain cells and resilience to inevitable stress in our life,”* says Ferira.