Hungry? These 7 Lunch Ideas Are Packed With Mood Supporting Ingredients

I like to make some variation of a salad with greens, whole grains, veggies, and some plant-based protein to fill me up but not slow me down. The exact contents will depend on what's in my market haul from that week, but one of my favorite combos is kale, brown rice, sweet potatoes, broccoli, and black beans with a garlicky vinaigrette. On days when I have a lot on my plate (no pun intended) at work, I'll follow up my lunch with mbg's calm+ to help me get through the afternoon strong.* The supplement combines full-spectrum USDA- and EU-certified organic European hemp oil, lavender oil, and ashwagandha root and leaf extract to help me manage stress and stay on task, so it's a productivity secret weapon for me.*

—Emma Loewe, Senior Sustainability Editor