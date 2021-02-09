I Wasn't Expecting This Supplement To Make Me More Productive — But I'll Take It

While "productivity-boosting" is not a claim you'll see directly marketed on a hemp product, it makes sense based on what we know about the plant. Its active ingredients, or cannabinoids, have been shown to interact with the body's endocannabinoid system in a way that eases stress and supports a steadier mood.* While everyone will experience the product a little differently, many find that it helps them adopt a more positive, even-keeled outlook.*

Research shows that stress is not necessarily conducive to productivity, suggesting that minimizing workplace stress could help employees do their work more effectively.

By dulling my reaction to stressors, hemp multi+ seems to help me stay on track and not get as sidelined by negative, overwhelmed self-talk during the day.* I also noticed that, after I take it, I feel a little happier to tick off tasks that I used to dread and put off until later. My fellow mbg-ers have reported feeling something similar: "My body is less tense, my mood is better, and I feel an overall sense of positivity that lasts throughout my entire day," Amanda Quadrini from our brand partnerships team, writes of her experience taking hemp+ during the workday.*

"After a few weeks, I noticed that I became much more levelheaded and even-keeled, and my mood was generally more positive," our client experience director Samantha Schwartz reports of her reaction to the product.*

The productivity potential of hemp extract isn't something I would have picked up on if I kept taking the product only before bed, but I'm glad I did. My mood, my attitude, and my inbox are all a little better off because of it.