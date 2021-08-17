Its star ingredient is 100% organic, full-spectrum European hemp oil—which helps support a healthy stress response due to the way its diverse array of phytocannabinoids, or plant compounds, interact with the body's endocannabinoid system.*

As always, we put in the work of finding the cleanest, most efficacious ingredients for this blend. Our hemp is EU and USDA certified organic (no chemical herbicides or pesticides here) and carefully CO2 extracted to purely withdraw the hemp oil and its active compounds without the use of solvents. The result is a phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil that contains 20 mg of hemp-derived CBD per gelcap, along with all the other beneficial cannabinoids you'd expect in a full-spectrum product (terpenes, flavonoids, etc.).

We chose this dose very deliberately. Based on the ever-evolving hemp research, 20 mg of hemp CBD seems to be a sweet spot that's powerful enough to deliver noticeable calm but not so strong that it will put you to sleep, making this a supplement that can be taken at any time of day or evening.*

"While clinical consensus is currently lacking on hemp CBD dosing, the higher (45 mg+) CBD doses are typically reserved for sleep-inducing properties,"* explains mbg's Director of Scientific Affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. "With that said, we are unique individuals, so one mbg customer may find the singular gelcap of calm+ is perfection, while another customer may find that a serving size of 2 gelcaps works best for them."*

Our targeted hemp oil is also DNA tested (i.e., for DNA proof of the hemp strain) and boasts a multi-decade history of safe human consumption and EU seed bank certification, a rigorous process that takes at least five years.

On top of that, our hemp oil is quality tested for purity and potency, so you can feel confident that it contains less than 0.2% THC—a negligible, trace amount that won't lead to any psychoactive or hallucinatory effects.