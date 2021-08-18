Looking For Less Stress & More Resilience? This Supplement Delivers*
These days, we could all use some help in the stress management department. That's where mbg's calm+ supplement comes in.
calm+ starts with nonpsychoactive E.U.- and USDA-certified organic hemp oil, which is full-spectrum and delivers an array of powerful plant compounds, including hemp-derived CBD.* To further its relaxing benefits, the formula also contains diligently sourced lavender oil and ashwagandha extract to ease anxiousness and increase the body's ability to bounce back from stress, respectively.*
mindbodygreen carefully formulated every last detail of calm+ (down to its orange gelcap, colored with turmeric!) to make sure it delivers the best in science-backed botanicals.* Here, well-being experts share how they're using the new supplement to help them handle life's inevitable stressors with more ease, any time of the day or night.*
"Since calm+, I'm much less stressed and able to handle chaos with two kids better."*
"As a mother of two kids, stress management is something I have learned to deal with. Sometimes, you need a little help when your life with a newborn and toddler is chaotic. Since taking mindbodygreen's calm+, I am not as stressed as I used to be, and I am able to handle chaos with two kids better, all while getting good-quality sleep (interrupted as it may be). I highly recommend calm+ to anyone who needs to manage stress and target stress biomarkers like cortisol. A must for moms everywhere!"*
—Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., family-medicine-certified physician
"calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long."*
"I've been prone to anxiousness a lot of my adult life, and the past year-plus has dished some novel stressors. I have tried everything from medication to meditation to help usher in a state of calm, but it's been elusive. Taking calm+ daily helps me get through stressful situations—a screaming toddler, a stressful meeting, or a turbulent flight—with a little bit more ease. calm+ has a palpable calming effect on my body and mind that lasts all day long."*
—Colleen Wachob, mbg co-founder & co-CEO
"Plant-based ingredients to take me out of 'fight or flight' and into calm."*
"I have battled with sleep issues for a long time. I am always on the lookout for plant-based ingredients in high-quality supplements to take me out of 'fight or flight' and into calm and restful sleep. After three weeks of consistently using calm+ in the early evenings, I felt less stressed around bedtime, and it's easier for me to shut my brain down. This product has a unique profile of botanicals and phytocannabinoids that can systematically improve your response to stress and offer relief. I'm excited to continue to use calm+ as part of my daily routine!"*
—Laura Lea, certified holistic chef & cookbook author
"calm+ serves up botanical calm rooted in clinical science."*
"This unique trifecta of plant ingredients (organic hemp, ashwagandha, and lavender) in calm+ were specifically curated to promote relaxation, and they deliver. The premium calm+ formula serves up botanical calm rooted in clinical science. From botanical ID-confirmed lavender flowers and ashwagandha with the highest potency of glycowithanolides available to full-spectrum European organic hemp, I know exactly what I'm taking to stress less."*
—Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg director of scientific affairs
