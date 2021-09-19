mindbodygreen

Recipes
These Green-Powered Grits Are A Southern R.D.'s Dream

These Green-Powered Grits Are A Southern R.D.'s Dream

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
The One Ingredient This Southern R.D. Adds To Grits To Up Their Health Benefits

Image by Ivan Solis / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 19, 2021 — 12:03 PM

If I had to guess, I'd imagine grits aren't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of R.D.-approved grains, but for mbg's Director of Scientific Affairs and registered dietitian Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. they're a perfectly suitable side dish, or the start of a delicious meal.

"Grits are often a forgotten or regionalized grain option," she says, "which is too bad, since key varieties (stone ground) are in fact, whole grains. I personally think grits deserve the limelight again and see it up there right beside other gluten-free grains like quinoa, oats, brown rice, etc."

Not actually sure what grits are? At their most simple, they're a porridge made from ground corn (or corn meal), but when looking for the most nutrient-forward option, it's all about grabbing the stone ground variety. "It's the cream of the crop because it's made from whole kernels of dried corn," explains Ferira, "In other words, the bran, germ, and endosperm are all intact. Practically, this means there's more nutrition delivered to your body, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals." Her favorite option is Palmetto Farms' stone ground grits, which have the added bonus of being made from non-GMO corn.

A simple way to add more nutrients to this classic Southern dish

"As a Southerner, grits have been a staple of my diet for as long as I can remember," says Ferira, "In addition to the delicious taste and satiating benefit of stone ground grits, I find them to be a versatile grain for meals throughout the day, both savory and sweet."

Because they're so versatile, the ingredients you infuse can add other key nutrients to your meal. "As the base, a healthy protein addition is always complementary. I love adding seafood, especially shrimp, scallops, and salmon. It's a delectable combo with grits, but you also gain healthy omega-3 fats."

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+

If you want to get creative and "infuse" more flavor and color into the grits, there's no limit to creativity. Consider a berry-laden sweet grit, sun dried tomatoes and red peppers for a red veggies infusion, or the goodness of green grits (with the help of organic veggies+, pesto, Brussels sprouts, and kale).

Below, exactly how to make those green grits she mentioned—because, seriously, how good do they sound?

Advertisement

Green Grits Goodness

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients

For the grits:

  • 1 cup stone ground grits
  • 4 cups salted water (or your favorite stock or broth)
  • 4 cups of your favorite leafy greens (prepared however you like)

For the pesto:

  • ¼ cup roasted cashews
  • 2 oz. nutritional yeast
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 4 cups basil leaves 
  • 2 Tbsp. mbg organic veggies+
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil 
Advertisement

Method

  1. Make the grits: Place the grits and salted water (or stock) in a large sauce pan. Cook on high and bring to a boil, stirring often. Cover and reduce to a simmer, and let them cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Make the pesto: In a food processor, add cashews, garlic, and nutritional yeast until finely ground, about 1 minute.
  3. Add the basil and mbg organic veggies+. Place the top back on with the motor running; add oil in a slow stream until pesto is blended but still with texture.
  4. Spoon the grits into dishes and swirl in a few spoonfuls of pesto. Top with your favorite cooked greens and season with salt to taste.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(35)
organic veggies+
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Smoky Vegan Soup Offers Plenty Of Protein (And It's Freezer-Friendly)

Jennifer Segal
This Smoky Vegan Soup Offers Plenty Of Protein (And It's Freezer-Friendly)
Food Trends

The Easy-To-Use (& Easy-To-Clean!) Juicer Our Health Editor Swears By

Kristine Thomason
The Easy-To-Use (& Easy-To-Clean!) Juicer Our Health Editor Swears By
Beauty

11 Vegan Nail Polishes That Offer Long-Wear & Rich, Glossy Color

Jamie Schneider
11 Vegan Nail Polishes That Offer Long-Wear & Rich, Glossy Color
Integrative Health

Heightened Stress Might Cause This Disorienting Symptom—What Experts Say To Do

Marissa Miller
Heightened Stress Might Cause This Disorienting Symptom—What Experts Say To Do
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is How I Treat All My Patients With Thinning Hair

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is How I Treat All My Patients With Thinning Hair
Integrative Health

Think You Don't Need A Vitamin D Supplement? (This Scientist Says You Do)

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Think You Don't Need A Vitamin D Supplement? (This Scientist Says You Do)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The 3 Most Critical Times For Women's Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist

Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
The 3 Most Critical Times For Women's Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

The Downright Magical Full Moon In Pisces Is Here—Are You Ready?

The AstroTwins
The Downright Magical Full Moon In Pisces Is Here—Are You Ready?
Integrative Health

This Is The Vitamin D Level We Should All Actually Be Striving For

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
This Is The Vitamin D Level We Should All Actually Be Striving For
Integrative Health

The Most Effective Way To Take Vitamin D Might Surprise You

Jamie Schneider
The Most Effective Way To Take Vitamin D Might Surprise You
Spirituality

4 (Yes, 4) Big Days Astrologers Want You To Be Aware Of This Week

The AstroTwins
4 (Yes, 4) Big Days Astrologers Want You To Be Aware Of This Week
Love

Getting This Kind Of Text From Your Ex Is A Big Red Flag

Julie Nguyen
Getting This Kind Of Text From Your Ex Is A Big Red Flag
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/green-powered-grits

Your article and new folder have been saved!